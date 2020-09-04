By Scott Lenox

Atlantic Tackle is your one stop fishing shop!

It was hot today, but nice…and this weekend looks good too so I’m certain there will be a lot of anglers on the water enjoying the Labor Day holiday.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had to work a little harder today, but he still managed a nice catch of mahi for his clients. He’s also looking for some help with the Ocean City Reef Foundation….donate if you can here….OCREEFS.ORG

Had to work harder today. Saw a better grade of mahi though. Where a bluewater fisherman might scoff—a waste of time while pursuing marlin; we nearshore fishers marvel.

And, hardly an original tale, our big one got away.

Hate when that happens. Got a couple good jumps out of him before he spit the hook.

Jigmaster Tom (who was not jigging this day) was first to bag out. Three others followed suite. Low man had six.

Maria Bras of Falls Church VA assisted in our reef drop today at Jack Kaeufer’s Memorial Reef.

Ron Dixon from DC (here hidden from the Rona) took everyone’s pool money today with a nine pound mahi. The very best mahi fishing is always in early/mid fall. You can bet I’ll post some long trips for that. On the books now through the 13th are sea bass trips — hopefully with a few fluke & mahi too.

I’ve been hammering at anyone/everyone for donation to the OC Reef Foundation. As one might expect in this muddied-up covid mess of a year, donations are off.

I don’t know why, but in the last 3 weeks I’ve had more opportunities presented for great reef structure than in the last decade. We added incredibly to that again yesterday afternoon.

I may have to lend the foundation from my own accounts, but I’ll do all I can not to let a single opportunity slip away.

I remain convinced our reef fisheries can not only be restored, but made better than ever. Yes, Ever.

Habitat expansion is, of course, at the core of my belief.

Please help if you’re able.

Soon.

ocreefs.org

Cheers!

Monty

Anglers on the Angler with Captain Chris Mizurak had a nice day of fishing that included some nice mahi and a big ribbonfish.

Captain Victor Bunting of the Ocean Princess has been seeing some good fishing with piles of sea bass for his anglers.

Captain Willie Zimmerman of the RoShamBo had a terrific 36 hour trip that produced tuna, mahi, tilefish, white marlin and sea bass.

The crew on the OC Girl found a wheelbarrow full of mahi on today’s trip.

Today Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had two trips that produced for his anglers. The first saw Spanish mackerel, flounder and triggerfish and the second saw three nice keeper flounder.

These anglers on lucked into a couple of keeper flounder on the Tortuga with Captain Drew Zerbe.

Big Bird Cropper and Shaun had a nice day throwing Roy Rigs at the route 50 bridge that produced throwback rockfish action and a couple of bluefish.

90-Year-Young Georgia used Fishbites and bloodworm at the “Ditch” to land this beauty of a black drum.