Big Reds in the Assateague Surf

  1. Fishing in Ocean City MD
  2. Daily Angle
  3. Big Reds in the Assateague Surf

By Scott Lenox

Big Reds in the Assateague Surf

Posted on July 26th, 2021

Click the vid for the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina.

Not a whole bunch of reporting coming in today with the strong south wind and the potential for strong storms this evening.  I didn’t hear of any damage, but we did get some heavy rain in areas, lighting and thunder was pretty close and David Weller took this crazy photo of a funnel shaped cloud moving toward the water tornado style in the Ocean City Inlet around 7:42 PM.  David and his crew made it back to shore safely…thanks for the awesome pic!

I didn’t get many reports today, but one of the reports that I did get was a good one…..from Gary Savage!

What started out as a gorgeous beach weekend turned into an unbelievable fishing weekend. The weather turned less than desirable Sunday but reds showed up and it was Christmas in July! Glen caught his first red ever at 47″, Congratulations hoss! I landed one at 45″. Heather and Tracy had a double hookup and each landed one at 45″, Congratulations to Heather on her first red ever. Ray Ray hooked up and landed one at 47″. Then Bri caught and released her first big red ever at 44″, Congratulations Bri!!

Donnie Heinbaugh sent me this photo of a nice 21″ flounder he caught from the north sea wall of the Ocean City Inlet at night.

Daily Angle

Big Reds in the Assateague Surf
Big Reds in the Assateague Surf

Click the vid for the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina. Not a whole bunch of reporting coming in today with the strong south wind and the potential for strong storms this evening.  I didn’t hear of… READ MORE

Read More Archive

La Vida 'Local'

Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial
Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial

Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial Ingredients: 4-6 Flounder Fillets 1 Lb Crabmeat 3/4 tsp Worcestershire Sauce 4 TBSP mayo 1/4 tsp salt 1 egg dash hot sauce pinch thyme, oregano, dry ground mustard, Old Bay, Parsley… READ MORE

Read More Archive

Facebookin'

Videos


View More

Request a FREE OC Vacation Guide

Click Here View Online

Request a FREE Visitor's Guide

Click Here

Close

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

Get More Information