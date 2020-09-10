Big Reds Moving In

By Scott Lenox

Check the video for everything that Atlantic Tackle has to offer!

We had a little bit of a dreary, overcast day today with a sneaky wind that picked up quite a bit out of the northeast this evening, but it was still an ok day to get out on the water. The white marlin bite looks to be revving up right now and will hopefully continue for a few weeks, and inshore fishing is reely, reely good.

Cruising the Facebook this afternoon I saw this cool picture of Mark Brown of the Ocean City Fishing Community who was flounder fishing with Fish in OC charter partner Fish Bound with Captain Kane Bounds when he was surprised by a heavier tug than a flounder can provide. At the end of the line was this jumbo red drum that was well over the 27″ maximum length at 44″ so it was carefully released unharmed.

On the same post Richie Murphy announced his first red of the season with this beauty of a 49″ fish that was also released. Red drum regulations in MD are from 18″ to less than 27″ with a one fish per person creel limit. The season is open year round.

Chrissie the “Sheepshead Slayer” continues her assault on the sheepshead of the OC inlet with two nice fish from tonight. The first was a nice 25″ fish followed by another good one at 23 1/2″.

Anglers on the Miss Ocean City with Captain Anton and mate Joey had a nice day of floundering Ocean City’s back bays with several keeper fish on live bunker and Gulp baits.

This crew had a great day of mahi fishing on board the OC Girl out of the Talbot Street Pier.