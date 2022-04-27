Big Rockfish, Double Digit Tautog and Limits of Flounder

By Scott Lenox

Check out the Anglers Advantage at Atlantic Tackle for your flounder fishing gear!

We had a really nice weather day today until the rain moved in. Temps were cool near the water, but inland we saw highs in the 80s. The wind starts to blow tomorrow and again on Thursday so hopefully the water in the back bays stays clean and the flounder keep snapping.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound cancelled yesterday’s trip due to weather, but today it was back to it. Captain Kane had a 10 pound fish, two 11 pounders, a 12 pounder and two 14s. The crew released most of the big fish and kept some nice eating size fish for the grill.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service had his first trip of the year today and it was a successful one with two keeper flounder for this lucky angler.

Captain Jason Mumford found some cool water this morning, but this young angler still found a nice tautog.

Mikey Johnston had his first limit of four flounder this year today after trolling the Thorofare. Mike had fish up to 18.5″ and released three more keeper sized fish.

Uncle Don fished the route 50 bridge last night where he caught and released this jumbo rockfish. The big fish measured around 50″ and was one hell of a sight according to @alwaysbentfishing

Big Bird Cropper had a weird one today when he caught this legal tautog while casting a Roy Rig. Morgan Mericle, who was fishing with Bird today, caught what we think was the first bluefish of the season.

David Moore caught and released a 29″ black drum, a 25″ rockfish and a 45″ rockfish while fishing the Assateague surf.

Check out our How to fillet a flounder video on your YouTube channel!