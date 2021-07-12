Big Stick and Hydrosphere Win 2021 Ocean City Tuna Tournament

By Scott Lenox

Check the vid for Day 2 OC Tuna Tournament Action!

Shew! Just got home from a looooong one at the Ocean City Fishing Center as over $1 Million in prize money was distributed to the winners of the Ocean City Tuna Tournament. There were a bunch of fish weighed today and some shake up on the leader board and after two days of all 106 boats fishing here are your winners. Thanks to Jake and the Ocean City Fishing Center for the pics!

Jr Angler

3rd Place Hammer Down. 41 Lbs

2nd Place. Boss Hogg. 59 Lbs

1st Place. Boss Hogg. 65 Lbs

Lady Angler

3rd Place. Tie. FFMD & PYY Marine. 38 Lbs

2nd Place. Myra HT. 42 Lbs

1st Place. Reel Naughty. 150 Lbs

Dolphin

Christine Marie. 20 Lbs

Heaviest Stringer

3rd Place. Hydrosphere. 488 Lbs

2nd Place. Bar South. 562 Lbs

1st Place. Big Stick. 638 Lbs

Heaviest Single Fish

3rd Place. Instigator. 170 Lbs

2nd Place. Tara Jessica. 199 Lbs

1st Place. Hydrosphere. 233 Lbs

Away from the tournament the anglers on board the OC Girl had a great time catching some yellowfin tuna upwards of 100 pounds.

It was another good day of ocean bottom fishing as Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler put his customers on some quality flounder action with some sea bass mixed in.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had the day off today…..well I guess it was a day off.

Had a day off this fine Sunday. Booked the boat out Sundays & Mondays in high summer to do some long trips, research, maybe build summer reef..

Met friends & crew down the boat at the crack of (way after) dawn and snuck on off the beach some. Found a wonderful mixed pod of common & Atlantic spotted dolphin; and later a huge ocean sunfish (mola mola) that’d had a recent run in with a large, sharp propeller. Offering photo ops galore, it laid right next to the boat only going deep enough to get under.

Also found a new piece of rocky bottom – always a plus; and observed survey boats where I really think they have no business. “Export Cables” through coral beds?

NOAA: Sounders have no affect on fish & ain’t enough coral to worry over.

One of these days…..

Some deeper thoughts on our ignorance of the Mid-Atlantic’s ecosystems tomorrow.

Cheers

Monty

Loudon Swain, Randy Swain Sr., Randy Swain Jr., John Sonner, Rick kramer, dale Thompson and Tony Henson got into the flounder today and had a couple of bonus sea bass.

Curt Presnell had another great day of flounder fishing on the reef today and put his limit and a couple of cutlassfish in the cooler.

Anglers on the Miss Ocean City have been having some luck the past few days with plenty of keeper flounder coming over the rail.

Rich Daiker found this 34″ rockfish under the route 50 bridge this afternoon.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing is back on the water both day and night now and the rays, snakeheads and hound fish should be scared.

Tom “Bluefish” Berry caught this 17″ keeper flounder at the route 50 bridge.

Chris Dashiell caught this 23” flounder this morning while fishing a wreck off of Ocean City.

Anglers at the Oceanic Pier in downtown Ocean City are having a lot of fun and finding some keepers lately with fl0under, spot, croaker and some bluefish being caught.