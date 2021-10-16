Big Swordfish and Tuna at the Bishop Broadbill Bash

By Scott Lenox

Just got back from the first day of the 2nd Annual Bishop Broadbill Bash and it was a great day of scales action. There were a bunch of tunas weighed and some swordfish and it looked like everyone had a great time. 16 boats are fishing for over $80,000 in prize money and here’s who’s leading after one day of fishing.

Heaviest Tuna

Kilo Charlie. 202 Pound Bigeye

Heaviest Swordfish

Tie for 2nd Place. Gret’s Three J’s / Southern C’s. 102 Pounds

1st Place. Southern C’s 218 Pounds

Some other great catches. Thanks to the Broadbill Bash for the pics!

Away from the tournament it was another decent day of tuna fishing in the Washington Canyon. The calm seas and parking lot of boats pushed the fish down a little, but most still had good catches. Captain Shawn Gibson of the Reel Current continued his recent success with another great day with the yellowfins.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey had a good day today as well making for some happy clients.

Flounder fishing was good today in the ocean and in the bay. Captain Tony Battista of Saltwater Adventures had six nice keeper fish up to 25.5″ and a bonus triggerfish.

Back in the bay Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service had a great morning with eight nice keepers from the East Channel.

Captain Jason Mumford of the Lucky Break had some nice fish today too with some youngsters putting keepers up to 20″ in the fish box.

I even had a couple go in the fish box while fishing the East Channel with my “little” brother Jimmy. Fish fell for Deadly Double’s with Gulp and bunker.

Anglers on the Ocean Princess with Captain Victor Bunting had loads of sea bass with most catching their limit of 15 fish.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported slick ocean conditions and good fishing with plenty of sea bass, some flounder and a couple of triggerfish.