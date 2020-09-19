Big Swordfish Before the Blow

By Scott Lenox

Check out Atlantic Tackle for all of your inshore and offshore fishing needs!

It didn’t rain quite as much as I thought it would today, but that was just fine since we had over 2 1/2″ at my house yesterday. The sun was even shining through the clouds on a few occasions today, but it was not a day to be fishing in the ocean. There was some bay fishing done, but conditions were more than tough with windy conditions and very dirty water and it will be several days before things clean up.

Yesterday’s rain didn’t keep the fleet from heading to the canyons to do some deep dropping and a couple of private boats out of Sunset Marina hit swordfish pay dirt. The crew of the private boat Cabana had three swordfish, a big bigeye tuna and a pile of mahi. The largest of the swords was 271 pounds and the bigeye went a whopping 222.

Just after Cabana hit the dock the crew of the private boat Sea Hag landed at Sunset with a whopper of a swordfish that they caught that tipped the scale as Sunset Marina to 422.5 pounds!

Dock Master Amanda Sprows said her crew was like drowned rats after taking care of these customers and their fish and they deserve a round of applause after having to what Amanda said was “all in a day’s work” in the pouring rain. Big thanks to her and Sunset Marina for the pics!

The only report coming in from today was from Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters who reported very windy conditions on the bay and very dirty water. Captain Jason was still able to get it done for his anglers today though putting them on some nice sheepshead and rockfish.