Big Tog Time

By Scott Lenox

As the ocean cools down over the next couple of weeks more and more boats will be targeting tautog in the ocean and when the sea bass season closes after December 31 tautog will be the main target for almost everyone. We have already seen some big tautog over the past few weeks and we should see more as we move through the winter.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound had the Phishphinders crew on board for a couple of days this week and they caught some real dandy tautog. The group had several fish over 10 pounds with the largest tipping out at over 16 pounds.

You won’t find many double digit tautog in the bays behind Ocean City, but you can find plenty of fish when the fishing is good. Today Brian Brannan and Derek Crossley had a great day fishing Martha’s Landing when they boxed 6 keepers.