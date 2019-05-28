Big, Ugly Monkfish

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Now that Memorial Day has come and gone we are back to the ho-hums of weekday fishing. While the kids are still in school fishing interests are definitely going to be heaviest on Saturday and Sunday so if you are free and are looking to get on some of the awesome inshore and offshore charter and party boat fishing that is going on, now is the time to do it. Soon enough we are going to be in the heat of summer and the fishing grounds are going to get more and more crowded.

Speaking of crowds, it was a reely busy Memorial Day Holiday in Ocean City and I’m sure some records were broken over the weekend. I was fishing on Saturday and the bay honestly looked like the 4th of July. I think we are looking forward to an awesome summer season with great fishing and good attendance in our fishing tournaments.

The Ocean Princess with Captain Victor Bunting had a busy weekend of fishing with lots of sea bass coming over the rail, but he also saw two fish that are not exactly common on Ocean City party boats. Captain Victor had a pollock caught and one giant monkfish. Monkfish are one of the meanest, ugliest looking fish in the ocean, but they are also one of the tastiest. Some people have compared it to lobster so when this jumbo came up it was certainly going in the cooler…..if they had one big enough. The big monk wasn’t weighed or measured, but I can compare it to a big 36″ monkfish that Captain Monty had on the Morning Star last December and this fish was every bit as big as that.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing was fishing by the moonlight again last night and had some good action for his shooters. 14 year old Elizabeth was on target last night putting arrows in several gar and the lone snakehead that they spotted.