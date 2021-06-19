Bigeyes and Blue Marlin

By Scott Lenox

Started off pretty flat calm this morning, but with a slightly tropical system about to pass us to the east this afternoon got pretty darn nautical. The wind is supposed to blow a little tomorrow before calming down again on Sunday, but the ocean could get a little saucy with a tropical system out there so be vigilant and check the forecast and the buoys….twice.

Got a text with an absolute jumbo bigeye tuna caught today. This 71″ fish was caught aboard the private boat Fishizzle fishing out of Fisherman’s Marina.

The crew of the Spring Mix II with Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Jacob Bialk had a nice day with a couple of yellowfin tuna today and yesterday they caught the first blue marlin that I’ve heard of this season.

Captain Joe Drosey of Rhonda’s Osprey found some tuna fish for his anglers on today’s trip to the deep.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters was off in the deep today where he put his anglers on a limit of yellowfin tuna and released a few more. The crew also had a 13 pound tautog that was released. (closed season until July 1)

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service was out on a trolling trip today as well where he showed his anglers a good time catching yellowfin tuna.

Chelsea Trimper was fishing with Bill Pino of Squidnation on board the private boat Blood Money when she caught and released her first ever blue marlin.

Big Bird Cropper and Shawn Flaherty had a great day dredging Stretch lures at the route 50 bridge. The guys had two keeper rockfish and four nice chopper bluefish.

Ryan Cowder, Jason PPylypczuk and Kalee Jones weeded through some throwbacks, but managed a nice haul of sea bass from the Great Eastern Reef.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a good sea bass bite for his anglers with a couple of keeper flounder mixed in.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had good fishing for his crew on today’s trip.

Scarcely any air greeted us among the wharfs this morning; a great blue heron gave a near perfect mirror reflection in still water as we motored away from the marina.

Forecast carried that near-calm into late morning followed by a 150% increase in wind speed come early afternoon. Forecast was spot on too. Writing on the way home—it’s getting fairly nautical.

Daniel & Austin Curry dropped our blocks & pyramids this morning. All bullseyes atop already productive reef for sure. When the water (if) gets clear in August I’ve got to take a day and film some reefs we’ve built.

When I see a mob of sea bass over a block pile, I don’t need video to know something’s working.

William Campbell of Silver Spring MD boxed the first limit today. Certainly a hot hand, might have been our only limit. Gotta play to win though! DJ Hackett won the money – despite several larger sea bass without question.

Everyone who fishes is trying to sort out forecasts next few days as this tropical system moves past. Tropical storms are often difficult to forecast – will make their own rules.

If we lose a day or two I’ll post for just a few volunteers to build pyramids.

Have some great news coming from that front. The pyramid project is about to get a major boost!

Cheers

Monty

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing is shooting both day and night for his clients and shooting is very good.

Mike Brockmeyer baited the Fish in OC Deadly Double in pink with a Gulp and live minnow and landed this very nice 22 1/2″ flounder behind Assateague Island today.

Andrew from Elkton, MD had a nice 18 1/2″ flounder caught on a white gulp from the Oceanic Pier. Gary from York, PA had a keeper too that was caught on a live minnow. Report from the Oceanic Pier is also that fish like rockfish, blues, trout and sea bass are being caught well during the incoming tide.