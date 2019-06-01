Bigger Yellowfins and Good Inshore Fishing

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Saying “today was beautiful and fishing was good” will never get old and I’m able to say it once again today. We had beautiful weather with calm winds, sunny skies and warm temperatures and the fish were biting once again. Some of the offshore fleet found some bigger yellowfin tuna today and fishing inshore was good on top of it.

Captain Corey Kennington of the Boss Hogg was fishing on board the Lucky Duck II today and was able to put the crew on some meat. Captain Corey and crew had five nice sized yellowfin tuna and gaffer mahi.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters was out for a shark fishing trip yesterday evening when his crew hooked and lost a nice mako shark and then got swarmed by gaffer sized mahi.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported a finicky bite today, but he was still able to put his anglers on some good sea bass to over 4 pounds and at least one flounder that went in the box.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported a finicky bite as well today, but he also ground out a nice day of fishing in beautiful conditions.

Hi Scott,

Flat calm, sunny, warm – a fine summer day with a tough summer bite.

Keep fishing! Kept after it and did just fine. Lots of full coolers.

Brian Krumrine of WestMinster MD took everyone’s money with a 20 inch sea bass. Also pictured are Bill Clampitt, Mark Kurth, & Allen Bosley of Arbutus MD.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service had some clients on board from upstate NY today and was able to find some clean water and some good fishing. Captain John had bent rods on four keeper flounder and one trout today and said a larger trout followed his buddy to say good bye.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service and his wife Isabel fished the route 50 bridge this evening and found some big chopper bluefish while casting the pilings.