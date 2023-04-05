Black Drum in the Surf and Big Cats in the River

By Scott Lenox

It was a warm out there today and tomorrow looks to be similar with highs getting up into the 70s. I’m going flounder fishing tomorrow afternoon!

The black drum have shown up in pretty good numbers over the past day or so and David Moore has found a good bite. Yesterday David caught four fish and today he and Morgan Mericle had another six.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing has gotten back on the river and found great shooting for his crew. Captain Marc has put his folks on good snakehead action with some big blue catfish in the mix as well.

