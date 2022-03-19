Black Drum, Tautog, Rockfish and ……Flounder!!

By Scott Lenox

Spring is springing and we are starting to see a much warmer weather pattern and with that more and more good fishing. This weekend we have seen some very warm temperatures and that has had anglers out looking to bend a rod and some have been successful with some of the firsts of the year.

We saw the first black drum in the area this weekend when Josh Barfield caught this nice 47.2 pounder while fishing the Virginia side of Assateague Island near Chincoteague, VA yesterday. He weighed the big black at Captain Steve’s Bait and Tackle in Chincoteague.

Captain Steve’s Bait and Tackle saw another first this weekend when Rob Lynch reported the first flounder of the season for Chincoteague. Rob had three throwback fish and this nice keeper. Both the flounder and the black drum are a little early, but they are a great sign and we should see some fish out of OC sooner than later. Photos provided by Captain Steve’s Bait and Tackle.

We did see a first fish for Ocean City today when Tristan Archer caught the first keeper tautog in Ocean City’s back bays today. Tristan was fishing the commercial harbor dock with frozen sand fleas when he landed the 17″er. There have been plenty of tog caught in the ocean so far in 2022, but this is the first back bay fish I’ve seen. Nice work!

Donnie Post and Shaun Flaherty took advantage of today’s beautiful weather and did some Roy Rigging at the Verrazano Bridge behind Assateague Island. The guys had seven throwback rockfish in just a few hours of fishing. All were caught and released on Roy Rigs.

Check out this video of a HUGE hammerhead shark being caught and dangerously released in the surf of Stuart, FL.