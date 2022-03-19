Black Drum, Tautog, Rockfish and ……Flounder!!

  1. Fishing in Ocean City MD
  2. Daily Angle
  3. Black Drum, Tautog, Rockfish and ……Flounder!!

By Scott Lenox

Black Drum, Tautog, Rockfish and ……Flounder!!

Posted on March 19th, 2022

Spring is springing and we are starting to see a much warmer weather pattern and with that more and more good fishing.  This weekend we have seen some very warm temperatures and that has had anglers out looking to bend a rod and some have been successful with some of the firsts of the year.

We saw the first black drum in the area this weekend when Josh Barfield caught this nice 47.2 pounder while fishing the Virginia side of Assateague Island near Chincoteague, VA yesterday.  He weighed the big black at Captain Steve’s Bait and Tackle in Chincoteague.

Captain Steve’s Bait and Tackle saw another first this weekend when Rob Lynch reported the first flounder of the season for Chincoteague.  Rob had three throwback fish and this nice keeper.  Both the flounder and the black drum are a little early, but they are a great sign and we should see some fish out of OC sooner than later.  Photos provided by Captain Steve’s Bait and Tackle.

We did see a first fish for Ocean City today when Tristan Archer caught the first keeper tautog in Ocean City’s back bays today.  Tristan was fishing the commercial harbor dock with frozen sand fleas when he landed the 17″er.  There have been plenty of tog caught in the ocean so far in 2022, but this is the first back bay fish I’ve seen.  Nice work!

Donnie Post and Shaun Flaherty took advantage of today’s beautiful weather and did some Roy Rigging at the Verrazano Bridge behind Assateague Island.  The guys had seven throwback rockfish in just a few hours of fishing.  All were caught and released on Roy Rigs.

Check out this video of a HUGE hammerhead shark being caught and dangerously released in the surf of Stuart, FL.

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

Daily Angle

March 19, 2022
Black Drum, Tautog, Rockfish and ……Flounder!!
Black Drum, Tautog, Rockfish and ……Flounder!!

Spring is springing and we are starting to see a much warmer weather pattern and with that more and more good fishing.  This weekend we have seen some very warm temperatures and that has had anglers… READ MORE

Read More Archive

La Vida 'Local'

June 19, 2021
Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial
Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial

Flounder Stuffed with Crab Imperial Ingredients: 4-6 Flounder Fillets 1 Lb Crabmeat 3/4 tsp Worcestershire Sauce 4 TBSP mayo 1/4 tsp salt 1 egg dash hot sauce pinch thyme, oregano, dry ground mustard, Old Bay, Parsley… READ MORE

Read More Archive

Facebookin'

Videos


View More

Request a FREE OC Vacation Guide

Click Here View Online

Request a FREE Visitor's Guide

Click Here

Today's Daily Angle Brought to You By

Close

Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly.

Get More Information