Blue Marlin Highlight Friday and Stalker Wins Over $800,000 in 2019 MidAtlantic

Tonight was a late one for me as I just returned home from the final night of way ins for the 28th Annual MidAtlantic Tournament. Dave Messick, the crew and I cover the event with photos, videos and the Live broadcast so Friday is a busy night for us with awards that follow scales action. Speaking of scales action….it was intense today for more than one reason. The weather sucked in both ports with heavy rain so camera work was challenging to say the least. Scales were also intense because there was a lot of activity including four qualifying blue marlin and two new leaders in the white marlin category. My buddies Captain Rob Skillman and mate Brian Behe (of Buffalo Hunter Guide Service) tied for first place white marlin with the Intents and cashed a check for over $400,000 tonight so that was cool. More friends on the Haulin’ N Ballin’ continued their run of tournament winnings by taking first place in the blue marlin category with a 630 pound blue marlin, and Fish in OC charter partner Stalker held on to win 1st and 2nd place tuna and win a check for a whopping $800,000!!! I saw Captain Steve Moore at Harbor Side after the awards banquet and I even gave him the hat off of my head….it was a great night for us, for tournament officials and for my friends that cashed checks. Here’s who won what in the 28th Annual MidAtlantic.

Outside of the tournament the crew of Spring Mix II with Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Ayrton Pryor had a good day for their anglers releasing three white marlin and boxing a yellowfin tuna.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported a slow bite, but still put some anglers on a fish fry.

Hi Scott,

Gorgeous sunrise, nice dolphin show with Atlantic Spotted Dolphin & Bottlenose; what started as an awesome day turned out pretty lame. Some clients, at least, will have a good fish fry out of it ..then there’s one fellow who waylaid the fluke.

Bob Cameron of N. Haledon NJ had 3 keeper flounder up to 21 inches. His big one took the pool, of course. It would take a monster sea bass to outweigh a 21 inch fluke. Bob can invite a bunch of neighbors over and get several fry daddies going.

Also pictured are Michael Cooper of Middletown Indiana – plus Tom & son David Lofvenholm of Vienna VA.

Last night Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a nice time trolling the inshore lumps and put his clients on some small skippies and some peanut dolphin.

Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had a nice mixed bag of fish with flounder, blowfish and even a nice pompano coming over the rail.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing was out last night after the rain and put these shooters on target with some southern ray action.

Bear down at the Oceanic Pier sent these photos of Christy who had a nice morning on the north jetty with sand fleas when she landed two nice sheepshead and a 20″ flounder and Brett and Rusty who used Fishbites bloodworms to put several nice triggerfish in the cooler.