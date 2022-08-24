Blue Marlin Worth $1.8 Million

By Scott Lenox

At the beginning of the week we had a feeling that Tuesday would be pretty slow day for the MidAtlantic Tournament thanks to the weather forecast and the lay day forms being turned in. Little did we know how slow it would be. We only had three total boats fish today with two out of Ocean City and one out of Cape May and the only one to come to the scales was the Reelin Feelin fishing out of Cape May. Reelin Feelin had a white marlin that met the tournament minimum length at 69 1/8″, but it did not meet the tournament minimum weight of 65 pounds.

There is some pretty good money on the board right now, but no one is currently looking at more money than the crew of the Three’s Enough fishing out of Cape May. Thanks to the $31,000 Mega Marlin Jackpot Calcutta, Three’s Enough’s 469 pound blue marlin is currently worth over $1.8 Million in prize money. I would expect that to change over the next few days as there will be over 100 boats fishing Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Check out live at www.TheMidAtlantic.com. Here’s who’s in the lead after two days of fishing. Thanks to the Hooked on OC NJ crew and the MidAtlantic for the pics!

White Marlin

No qualifiers

Blue Marlin

1st Place Random Chaos 490 Pounds

2nd Place Three’s Enough 459 Pounds

Tuna

1st Place The Right Place 193 Pound Bigeye

2nd Place The Right Place 152 Pound Bigeye

3rd Place Random Chaos 80 Pound Yellowfin

Dolphin

No qualifiers

Wahoo

1st Place Caitlin 43 Pounds

2nd Place Caitlin 28 Pounds

Outside of the tournament, Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a nice day in the bay with some spot, keeper flounder and some clams.

Caleb Powell and some of his crew has been doing some damage on the flounder north of the route 50 bridge lately. Caleb is using the Fish in OC Deadly Double with 6″ Gulp to get the job done.

Anglers on the Judith M out of Bahia Marina enjoyed a mixed bag today that included sea bass, a few flounder and some triggerfish.

