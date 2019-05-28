Bluefin, Sea Bass and the Season’s First Bigeye

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

It was a beautiful Memorial Day today and a great day to be out on the water catching some fish….which I’m happy to say I was able to do with a great bunch of people. Cameraman Matt McQueeny and myself joined Stephen, Megan, Suzanne, Brooke, Eric, Josh, mate Bobby Layton and Captain Jeremy Blunt on board the Wrecker for an awesome day of offshore fishing for an upcoming episode of Hooked on OC.

We left the dock early this morning and made our way to the Hot Dog on beautiful seas and were greeted by a crazy whale and dolphin show, but no tuna bites. We moved off to the canyons just north of the Poor Man’s and had our three “under” bluefins and one “over” bluefin by 9:30 AM. After catching our limit of bluefins we headed offshore in search of yellowfin or bigeye and were jumped by four more “over” bluefin which we released. After adding a nice mahi to the box and releasing a very small mako we decided to head to a wreck and try some deep bottom fishing where we caught some JUMBO sea bass and one blueline tilefish. I caught my personal best sea bass at 21″ and 3.85 pounds and Megan caught a real knothead of 4.3 pounds.

We were also able to pull three mylar balloons from the ocean for Blume’s Balloon Round Up.

It was an awesome day on the ocean and should make for a great upcoming episode of Hooked on OC!!

The fist bigeye tuna of the season came to the dock at the Ocean City Fishing Center while we were getting our fish cleaned. Justin Marshall, Dan Fiedler, Aaron Householter and Ron Householter caught the big fish in 200 fathoms in the Poor Man’s Canyon on a ballyhoo. They also lost what they say was a bigger bigeye and had a shot at a white marlin.

The Spring Mix II with Captain Chris Watkwoski and Paul Lebling had a great day on the tuna grounds today as well boxing their limit of bluefin tuna on spreader bars and ballyhoo. Their largest bluefin was a nice 74 pounder.

We saw Captain Chris Litte of the Talkin’ Trash out in the Poor Man’s and he was putting tunas in the boat as well. Captain Chris put his crew on a limit of bluefins, some gaffer mahi and also released a mako and seven short yellowfin.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported beautiful conditions and good fishing today.

Man.. Pretty day – great bite – clients bagged up – some cbass for dear old Mom – life is good.

John Columbus of Frederick MD swung today’s pool winner over the rail. His sea bass was 19 3/4 inches & 3.4lbs.. Close behind was Man, Myth, Legend, & Bringer of Stormy Weather: none other than Hurricane Murray in the flesh and plenty of it!

We had lots of keeper doubles today too. Here Theresa Coe of Vancouver BC shows off one of hers as does George Steiger of Belcamp MD – Jack Power of North Beach MD was also captured in a frame.

In the group shot are also Kody Murdick of Laurel DE – Gary Rantz of Schwenksville PA – and Stephen Lin of Columbus Ohio..

The Judith M with Captain John Bunting at the helm had a good Memorial Weekend of sea bass fishing. Capain John put clients on good sea bass action all weekend with fish between 13″ and 18″ on squid and clams. There were several double header keepers this weekend as well. Pictured are Jin Kim (Ellicott, MD) Madison (Jefferson MD) Peter Choi (Bluebell PA) Rob Robbins (Pelzer SC) and Shane Weidman (Bangor PA)

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing put his clients on some nice shooting last night for gar and carp, and then it was off to the canyons for some bluefin tuna and mahi action.

Mike Razmus fished the back bay in clean water today and had some luck with short stripers, throwback flounder and snapper bluefish.

Marc Bouchard took my advice on waiting on the clean water in the back bay and was rewarded with a nice keeper flounder. Marc fished the clean water on the top of the tide and caught two throwback fish of 16″ and this 18″ keeper.