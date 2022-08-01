Boss Hogg and Gret’s Three J’s Win Big in 9th Annual HUK Big Fish Classic

By Scott Lenox

I just got back from a very late, crazy night of scales action for the 3rd and final day of the HUK Big Fish Classic. There were tons and tons of fish weighed with several bigeye tuna over 200 pounds, one qualifying white marlin and one qualifying blue marlin. One of the bigeye won almost $200,000 and the blue and white marlin did win over $200,000 and it was an exciting end to another awesome event. Here are your winners….

Heaviest Mahi Got Game 27 Pounds

Heaviest White Marlin Boss Hogg 76 Pounds

3rd Place Big Fish Reel Tight 258 Pound Bigeye

2nd Place Big Fish No Limit 258.5 Pound Bigeye

1st Place Big Fish Gret’s Three J’s 436 Pound Blue Marlin

Outside of the tournament the crew of the Spring Mix II had another awesome day of fishing with seven yellowfin tuna up to 80 pounds and 13 mahi.

Hunter Hebron landed this nice mahi on his trip to the ocean.

Dillon Scopp caught this peanut dolphin on the flat calm ocean today.

Back in the bay Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service put this young man on a keeper rockfish and a nice bluefish.

Big Bird Cropper and Shaun Flaherty caught rockfish of 29″ that was harvested and 39″ that was released.

Rich Daiker and Kenny Shoen caught their limit of flounder on ocean structure today.

Anglers on the Tortuga out of Bahia Marina had a nice day with the flounder putting some keepers in the cooler.

Andrew Zetzer found these nice sheepshead while fishing the rocks today.

Anglers on the Angler had a good day of fishing with sea bass up to 3 pounds and a couple of flounder.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star fished flat calm conditions and put his folks on some sea bass and some mahi.

Eased on off a bit in these fabulous conditions to Capt Bob Gowar’s Memorial Reef; there Joyce from Felton pushed a bunch of terracotta reef pieces over. They’ll find a nitch in this already very complex bottom and soon form substrate for our mussels. Then, after five or more years, corals will begin to take the pieces over. Makes reef.

Sea bass were on par with May fishing – a fine bite, especially for the last day of July. It didn’t hurt that conditions were as close to perfect as I can imagine for several hours in the morning.

The mahi bite however? That was July-like.

Fussy.

We saw some. Even caught a couple & lost a few too, but most turned their noses up at our offerings.

That’s OK. So long as they stay in the area they’ll come on. May take another week or ten days though.. Hopefully they’ll become more numerous as well.

Kirk from Germantown showed the youngsters how it’s done – took everyone else’s pool money too with a fat bass. Mahi didn’t count in today’s pool. A sea bass trip, after all. They’ll sure count in a skillet though.

Cheers

Monty

Shooters on board Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing with Captain Marc Spagnola have had some pretty insane shooting over the past few trips.