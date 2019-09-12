Broken Rod Tuna Fish

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

The south breeze kicked up a little bit today, but overall it was very warm and sunny so there were plenty of folks out bending….and even breaking fishing rods.

Captain Joe Drosey and the crew of Rhonda’s Osprey had a great day of meat fishing in the canyons today where they bailed a pile of nice mahi.

The Fin City crew had a terrific day in the Baltimore Canyon today aboard the Dan Plan. Steve Hudson released his first white marlin after years of others catching them on his boat. The crew got covered up with mahi and this lone 70 pound yellowfin that ate the smallest rod in the spread. The fish even broke the rod before being horsed in.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had a nice day on the rip today.

Hi Scott,

Day started with some dink cbass—fish so small they won’t be legal for another 18 months or more. Worked around; found a better grade and a voracious bite, but with a crazy-high throwback ratio.

Then I tried a spot a little deeper…

Bam!

His Royal Rotundity; Keeper of Most Keepers; Abdominous Heir & Potentate of Princely Portliness—Hurricane Murray himself, in the flesh and plenty of it—bagged out first on sea bass again.

Greg Helman too, from Phoenix MD, repeated his ‘largest sea bass’ from yesterday with a 19 incher. Alas, today he was up against the invincible “Flounder George” Henning of OCMD for the fish pool – George swept the money with a 20 inch fluke.

Emily Thill of Wexford PA shows off a nice sea bass.

Custom rod builder Dave from Crazy Horse in Port Republic MD shows off one of several triggers he landed.

Mickey Pfarr of Phoenix MD had a double keeper.

Rick Thill of Wexford PA had the day’s largest trigger at 16.25 inches.

Patrick Brown also landed a 35in wingspan cownose ray that will be used for shark bait..

In the rest of the group snap are Kelly Kirby of Pittsburgh PA – Warren Kenny of Crapo MD – & John Griffin of Pine Bush NY.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had a good day of bottom fishing over ocean structure today too. Captain Chris reported some good sea bass along with a couple of nice flounder.

Captain Drew Zerbe of the Tortuga put his lucky angler on this morning’s pool winner while fishing the south bay.

I even got out for a few hours this morning for a solo trip where the Fish in OC Dale Timmons’ Deadly Double produced 17″ and 19 1/2″ flounders.