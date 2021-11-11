Bucket List Fish For Me and Sea Bass Limits Back Home

By Scott Lenox

It was a pretty great day down here in the Bahamas where the sun was shining and the weather was gorgeous. That’s cool and all, but today I also got to catch a fish that I’ve wanted to catch for a long time. I was able to head out with Captain Martin Clarke and fish the flats of Great Exuma where I caught my first, then second, then third, then fourth ever bonefish. They are one of, if not the, hardest fighting inshore fish that I’ve ever caught and tons of fun. The trip was set up by Marvin Adderley of Exuma Fly who was very helpful and very responsive. If you’re ever on Great Exuma at Sandals Emerald Bay or anywhere else I recommend looking these guys up for some bone fishing. Just the experience is awesome. Martin can be reached at 242-477-6251 and Martin of Exuma Fly can be reached by email at exumafly@gmail.com

Back home the weather has been nice enough for the ocean party boat fleet to get out and fishing has been good. Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star has had two days in a row with some pretty awesome fishing.

Today

“Up they come Men, we’re limited out.”

Nice.

Sure haven’t gotten out much with NE winds a-howlin’. When we have though, it’s been kind.

So far.

Today Kirby & Mike were first to bag out, while Coach Bill of Scranton PA won the pool again – back to back days.

Even the crew nicked a few. I do enjoy doubles on a jig..

Regards

Monty

Yesterday

Would have been dark thirty as Vic threw her lines off this morning but ‘fall back’ had the sun already up. Pretty sure we’re a society qthat prefers afternoon light nowadays – the whole clock thing has outlived it’s usefulness.

Alex from Seaford dropped 20 reef blocks on a growing artificial reef: pressed on.

Rode over numerous swells to 9 feet. Spread out as they were, however, their ‘long period’ made for decent conditions.

Sea bass were hungry. Ground away at it until all were limited and we had enough to pay the rent too. The nice folks who let us store all our reef building supplies on their land ask only a few fresh fish – we keep the rent paid!

Todd from Millsboro caught today’s first limit, while Coach Bill from Scranton PA took everyone’s pool money.

Will soon announce more trips for coming pretty weather. Reservation line opens at 8am ..

Cheers

Monty



Back bay tautog fishing is getting better all the time and Josh Knaub took advantage of it when he put this keeper in the box using green crabs.