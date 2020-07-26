Busy Day 2 at the HUK Big Fish Classic

By Scott Lenox

I just got back from a reely busy day of scales action for day 2 of the HUK Big Fish Classic with lots of yellowfin tuna and white marlin and a bonus wahoo that landed on the leader board. The “Big Fish” is still the 243.5 pound swordfish weighed yesterday by the crew of the Trip Wire, but there are now plenty more fish on the leaderboard. I expect tomorrow to be even busier today as more than 80 boats are fishing overnight right now in flat calm conditions and they can have lines in until 3 PM tomorrow. Our live coverage will start at 4 PM tomorrow and scales close to count the money at 8 PM. You can watch it all play out live tomorrow at www.BigFishClassic.com. Here’s who’s leading what after two days of scales action.

Away from the tournament 10 year old Matthew Brannan caught his first ever tuna while fishing with his dad Brian at the Hot Dog lump today.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a nice day of sea bassing inside the bass grounds today with some quality fish hitting the deck.

Fishing was good again for Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star who continues to be impressed by the late season sea bass fishing.

Feeling relief from the heat in light easterlies, we enjoyed magnificently calm seas & somewhat kind sea bassing this day. After dropping a 30-block reef unit at Al Berger’s Reef, we, as ever, pressed on. Had mahi in mind as I began fishing. Although water’s 82 degrees and fairly cleanish green; never did see one.

Ahhh, but we did catch sea bass. First limit was a bit after noon. More followed.

Been a long time since I saw limits of cbass in late July. Berlin local Joe Bealla bagged out first – and on a jig! (Sea bass on a jig in summer!???)

Chris Weller of Martinsburg WV took everyone’s pool money.

Tim and Kathy Bielaski had some bass grounds fun today when they boated some nice triggerfish and some peanut mahi.

My man Big Bird Cropper had a nice day of flounder fishing with Big D and Vickie when the crew put five keeper flounder on the tailgate.

Rich and Dave from Enola, PA caught three keeper flounder of 16 1/2″, 17″ and 19″ on Gulp baits while drifting the south bay.

John and Matt Papathakis had a great day catching six nice keeper flounder from 17″ to 19″ while fishing the OC inlet this afternoon.

Ronald Humphress used Fishbites sand flea to land this stud pompano in the Assateague surf that measured 18″ and weighed 2.75 pounds.