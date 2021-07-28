Calm Seas and A Decent Tuna Bite

By Scott Lenox

It was a hot, humid day today, but it’s the end of July so that is to be expected. The wind was light so it was a great day to get back to the ocean and enjoy a calm drift on the bay.

Tuna fishing was pretty good in the canyons today with several boats catching fish. The Boss Hogg with Captain Brian Porter had a nice day with five keeper sized yellowfin for the fish box.

Captain Chris Watkowski and mate Jacob Bialk had a good day of trolling today when they put their anglers on five yellowfin tuna too.

Captain Joe Drosey and the crew of Rhonda’s Osprey got in on the tuna action today as well putting some fish in the fish box.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters has been working hard for his anglers and the hard work is paying off. Captain Chase is catching croaker and spot in the bay, keeper flounder on the inshore ocean and tuna and tilefish offshore.

Captain Chris Mizurak and his anglers on the Angler had a good day with some keeper sized flounder and some triggerfish.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star loves it when the mahi show up inshore so he loved today

Greeted a bunch of regulars as I came aboard this morning. Grandpa Bill, Zig, Captain Chris, Tracy & Mark; nice way to start a day. Giant Shantytown flag was laying as though made fast to the pole. Forecast too was for calm winds & seas.

Nice.

Young Troy G of West Chester PA, & Tracy Dunaway (my favorite DC tour guide! see DCToursbyTracyD on FaceBook) ..those two tag-teamed our reef blocks this morning. They scored a bullseye right atop a thousand other reef blocks. Squished a few sea bass? I don’t know, they’re mighty quick.

Had seen a few mahi of late, but none that would bite. Mates Vic & Brian made a few ‘boat share’ spinners just in case.

Sure enough, while drifting in today’s ultra calm conditions we found just a handful willing to eat. One was Tracy’s though.. At 41.5 inches fork length, boy is it a nice mahi for an inshore partyboat!

Know what? She did the same thing last year..

Captain Chris, using a reel that’s probably caught enough cod to sink my boat, was first to box out today. Just a handful more would follow suite.

Rusty S, who’s also spent some time on a partyboat’s rail, took everyone’s pool money.

Much as I wish we were going to see last year’s mahi fishing, it dern sure wasn’t today.

I’ll stick with sea bass trips a while and let folks be thankful if we nick a few mahi.

They sure were today.

Cheers

Monty

Mike Pavsner caught and released this beautiful red drum in the Assateague surf today.

Bobby Thomas took the day off and went kayak fishing in Chincoteague, VA where he landed these two keepers at 17″ and 21″.