Catchin’ Up

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

It was a very windy one today folks…..still is. Wind is expected to lay out a little bit tonight, but it’s still forecast to blow for a couple of days which will probably keep most ocean going boats at the dock. I didn’t see very many boats on the bay today, but there were plenty of white caps and boats that did go had to deal with some rougher than normal conditions in the bay and dirty water.

Captain Drew Zerbe of the Tortuga reported “sporty” conditions in the bay today with 3+’ wave action in the east channel at times, but he was still able to find at least one keeper flounder for this angler from the MD Banker’s Association.

Big Bird Cropper and his buddy Jerry fished the route 50 bridge in windy conditions, but the bluefish were thick and hungry for Roy Rigs.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service toughed it out today for his clients and put them on some nonstop bluefish action as well. Last night on a solo trip Captain Wayne found a couple of keeper flounder and released about 10 rockfish.

Bear down at the Oceanic Pier sent this photo of Dewayne Anderson from Harrisburg, PA in displaying keeper flounder of 18″ and 24″ that he caught while fishing the route 50 bridge.

Bob Haltmeir fished the Oceanic Pier yesterday where he landed a keeper flounder and got a nice shot of this beauty of a speckled trout.

The largest sheepshead that I’ve seen this summer came in by way of email from Tom Vaughan. Jake and Katie Betz with Conner and Nora Vaughan landed this fat “little over 13 pounds” sheepshead while fishing with Captain Mike at the south jetty.

It’s not Ocean City, but it’s pretty impressive……Eric Sexton of Ocean City was fishing the Outer Banks of NC when he whooped up on the speckled trout including this stud.