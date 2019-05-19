Catching Tunas

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Awesome spring day today in and around Ocean City as the Cruisers enjoy a pretty perfect weekend in town. Winds were light, skies were sunny and temps were warm and there were plenty of anglers out on the bay and on the ocean.

Captain Mark Hoos of the MARLI is back in town and today was his first trip of the season and he did what he does well. Captain Mark put the first tunas in the boat on his way to trying for top honors in the Ocean City Marlin Club Most Tuna Caught category for the 16th year in a row. MARLI had their limit of bluefin tuna which for charter boats is three “unders” and one “over.” The “unders” are fish between 27″ and 47″ and the “over” was a fish between 47″ and 73″. Pretty work Captain Mark and welcome back! Thanks to my buddies at Sunset Marina for the shot.

Captain Austin Ensor of the Primary Search #gang had his first trip of the season on his new rig and started things off right. Captain Austin reported 18 bluefin tuna, keeping his two “under” fish (private boats are allowed two), but could’t find the “over” fish. The fish ate a combination of ballyhoo, spreader bars and “other stuff.”

Bottom fishing in the ocean was good for sea bass again today as several private boats got in on the action with the party boat fleet. Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star has been busy getting Willbilly’s Reef ready, but he’s been having some good fishing as well.

Hi Scott!

Busier than a one-legged man in a butt kicking contest putting Will Hathaway’s Memorial Reef on the bottom – awesome reef!

Sea bassing everyday the weather allows. Just a handful of limits Friday. Everyone had a nice mess though.

Thursday was lots better!

Hope the bite holds a few more weeks. Have lots of openings Sunday – forecast is nice.

Tom Lane won the pool 2 times in a row – here 21.5 inches on Wed caught on the jig.

From 5/16/17 Bo Schultz of Middleriver, MD – Tom Lane of Germantown, MD – Caesar Saunders of Delran NJ – Charles Bullock of Baltimore – Rusty & Rhonda Daub plus Steve Hannon and Jim Haney all of Ocean Pines..

On the 17th Paul Kinsinger From Harrisburg – Chuck Burnham of BelAire MD – Caesar Saunders of Delran NJ – Harry Carl of Harrisburg – Eric Bechtel of Harrisburg- Ron Fuller from Poolsville MD – Tom Thomas of Frederick MD – Rob Fleming of DelMar DE – Nick Poe of Gibson City IL – Ritchie Katz of Reading PA – & Mike Grutter of Warren County VA

Cheers

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters started his trip in the ocean where his crew boxed 20 in about a 1/2 hour, but then it was back to the bay when Mr. Motion Sickness came calling on some the crew. The queezies went away in the back bay and they were able to enjoy catching a bunch of snapper bluefish. Young Tabitha caught her first fish ever when she doubled up on nice keeper sea bass.

My buddy and neighbor Curt Presnell of Coastal Carpentry was out on the rip today and had a good day with the sea bass. Curt put his son Cody and Cody’s girlfriend Brooke on a mess of nice sea bass at the Jackspot.

Tim Bielaski and Kevin Wimsatt enjoyed the nice weather on the ocean today and put seven keeper sea bass in the boat in short time while fishing the Bass Grounds.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service fished the inlet and route 50 bridge area today and caught throwback stripers up to 25″ and some more bluefish sometimes two at a time.

Tom “Bluefish Berry” caught these bluefish while fishing at the Oceanic Pier in downtown Ocean City.

Tom wasn’t the only one catching blues at the Oceanic Pier as it has been good fishing for snapper sized fish. Bob Haltmeier is back in town for a few days and he reported loads of bluefish coming over the rail of the pier along with some shad.

Nick Posterli and George Makres had some nice action in the bay. The guys released some short rockfish in the inlet and boxed some keeper flounder in the Thorofare. The rock were caught on jig heads while the 16 1/2″ and 18″ flounder were caught on white Gulp.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing was back on the water last night and found success once again. Captain Marc put his shooters on some snakehead and big gar action.