Catfish, Flounder and Rock

By Scott Lenox

Well it’s been just three days since my last fishing report so that means both the weather and the fish must be cooperating more. We are still in the midst of the Corona virus pandemic and out-of-state visitors are still discouraged from visiting Ocean City, but I’m hearing that some of our leaders are speaking of “light at the end of the tunnel”….I just hope that they are right.

Fishing in the back bays has been pretty good over the past few days and some MD residents have been “fishing for sustenance” on a limited basis. Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing was on the river last night and had some terrific luck. Captain Marc put his shooters on some meat with some snakeheads and big catfish making it into the cooler.

There have been some more flounder being caught in the back bays as water temps continue to rise and hungry fish make their way into the shallows. Levi Dunlap and his crew fished the Thorofare with Gulp baits and had 5 keeper fish up to 19″.

Sam Wanis and his fishing partner had a nice day of fishing at Martha’s Landing yesterday when they put some good keeper tautog in the box and were surprised by a 19″ flounder that ate one of their tog baits.

There was some good rockfishing this morning before the wind started blowing. John Wooldridge fished the St. Marten’s River side of Route 90 with his son Grayson and had several rockfish that were released while looking for a 28″er.

Bryan and Mary Mullins were looking for rockfish early this afternoon at the Route 50 bridge, and though the keepers eluded them, they did have some fun fishing with throwbacks to 21″.