Caught Some Fish Before the Rain

By Scott Lenox

Tropical Storm Claudette has cruised by to our south and today we could feel the impacts with some wind and rain that should be gone by tomorrow. The one boat that I know went into the ocean today used the phrase “surfing mountains” to describe the conditions so I think it’s safe to say it was rough. There were a few guys out on the bay before the rain and crap weather got too bad today and fishing was actually pretty good.

Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service hit the route 50 bridge this morning and had a very productive trip for his anglers. Two keeper rockfish of 29″ and 29.5″ and a nice bluefish make for some good fishing.

Captain Jason Mumford had the Lucky Break at the route 50 bridge this morning as well and he put his young anglers on some hard fighting bluefish that both measured out at 33″.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing visited the South Bay where he had good action for his shooters with cow nosed and southern rays.



Owen Hutchinson caught some fish after the rain this evening when he landed this 29” keeper rockfish at the route 50 bridge.



Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin Tides Charters had a nice haul of sea bass, some catch and release rockfish action at the route 50 bridge and some big sand tiger shark releases in the ocean.