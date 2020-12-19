By Scott Lenox

Great deals going on at Sunset Provisions in West Ocean City through Christmas!

Fishing reports are much fewer and farther between this time of year thanks to Mother Nature’s winter attitude. We’ll see far fewer days that are fishable thanks to wind and cold, but there is still plenty of good fishing to get us all the way through the winter. Today was a chilly one with highs only getting into the 30s, but the wind was calm so there were plenty of anglers out all bundled up.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a nice day of tautog fishing for his anglers today putting them on a bunch of fish. The crew boxed their self imposed limit of two fish per person no problem and also released another 25 fish that would have been legal. The crew also got to see some wildlife with dolphins and whales around.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star said it was chilly, but calm today and as always was thankful to put some fish in the boat.

Chilly but calm, an enjoyable sunrise; dropped a tog penthouse block unit at Capt Bob Gowar’s Reef and kept heading off.

Had to try a couple spots before I found the bite I was hunting. Wayne Cornelius of Horntown VA limited first. Everyone else followed suite and then helped us “pay the rent” by catching my crew and I a jag of sea bass too. We’ll keep a few for dinner, sure; but giving fresh fish to the good folks who allow us to store blocks on their WOC lot was what I’d hoped for today. Mission accomplished..

Young Mr Thomas Moffatt of Clayton DE showed everyone what a pool winner looks like.

Had numerous pods of common dolphin cruise the bow today. Got some great pics & video. Will post most of that in another post.

By the time we were headed home the ocean had glassed out..

Still chilly, but nice.

Cheers

Monty

Blake Gunther and Jason Stokes headed east this morning with a bunch of green crabs and when they headed west this afternoon they had a bunch of nice tautog.

Bryan Mindte and the lovely Wendy Mindte had a good time at the route 90 bridge throwing Roy Rigs in the chilly calm waters. Wendy caught her first ever rockfish and the couple released several more.

Big Bird Cropper and Shaun had a good day fishing the OC inlet today with Roy Rigs. They caught and released some short rockfish and caught some red drum as well with two keepers for the cooler. They also got a shot of a big seal hanging on the rocks by Assateague Island.

Roy Rigs are back in stock here……Fish in OC.com/Roy Rig