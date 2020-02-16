By Scott Lenox

Things are going reely well so far at the Ocean City Boat Show as today was a very busy day at the Convention Center and at Atlantic Tackle in West Ocean City. My flounder seminar was very well received and I appreciate everyone that came out to talk fishing, meet us at the show and buy Hooked on OC gear and Fish in OC rigs. We’ll be there one last day tomorrow from 10 AM until 5 PM and Atlantic Tackle has one last day of their crazy good sale!

While I was busy at the Ocean City Boat Show today, Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star was out on the rip catching some reel chilly tog.

Twenty three degrees at the dock. No perceptible wind. Found a breeze clearing the inlet, but not yesterday’s gale. Wind shifted from N to NE on our way out. A frozen slurry making on deck; rigged rods to windward were icing up – it’s chilly.

Dropped 30 blocks as a single unit plus a reef pyramid at Sue’s Block Drop.

Pressed on.

Two anchors down and tight; a mix of keepers & throwback tog graces the rail. The guy who’s never caught a tog is high hook first hour. He’s fishing amid some of the best tog anglers on the coast. They’re not worried. Luck plays that game sometimes.

Some hunting, looking; another spot anchored. It’s a slow start. Nick a few pretty keepers. Wind falls below 10 knots. Sun’s out. Coming nice.

By 1 the current had gone slack; wind east @ 6 knots. The bite, naturally, is tough but with some good flurries of action over 6 different pieces.

By 2:30 it was 41 degrees with calm winds & seas.

Mo Talliercio from Brooklyn NY took everyone’s pool money with his 22.5 inch tog.

Mike Miller of Elton MD holds up a keeper.

Also in today’s group snap are Patrick Sciea from Annapolis & Kae Koh of NY NY.