Clean Water Flounders

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

I’m guessing everyone must be tired from a long week of fishing and fun with the White Marlin Open last week because today was a beautiful, very fishable day and I only had two reports….one of which I was in. The weather looks to be terrific tomorrow too and I get to head offshore to see what the marlin have in store for a new episode of Hooked on OC. I’ve been super busy so far this month so I’m reely looking forward to getting offshore away from the computer and phone on what looks to be a beautiful day.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported in today that they had a slow pick of sea bass and some flounder today, but they were able to get some nice fish across the rail and into coolers for happy clients.

I haven’t had a chance to get the Fish in OC skiff out much lately as busy as I’ve been so it was nice to get out this evening for a few hours with my wife Kristen and my son Ryan. We had a beautiful evening with the last of the incoming tide and they…..yes they caught some fish. I’ll have to listen to it at the post office and the bank I’m sure because now my kid is officially catching more fish than me……and I couldn’t be more proud! Kristen and Ryan did a great job catching a few throwbacks and these two keepers of 16 1/2″ and 17″ in the east channel. We used our Dale Timmons’ Deadly Double rigs in chartreuse and they tried the new Gulp 6″ grub in salmon red that I picked up from Atlantic Tackle the other day and that’s what produced the two keepers. It was a great evening on the water with my peeps!