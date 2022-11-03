Couple Big Sheepshead

By Scott Lenox

Check out the Angler’s Advantage video at Sunset Provisions!

It was a pretty windy one today…warm, but windy. The water in the east channel looked pretty clean, but the tide also looked like it was ripping when it was headed out with the wind and it was white capping when the wind was against the tide. The wind looks to calm down a little by Friday and I even hope to get out myself.

Yesterday, Mikey Johnston and Jimmy headed a couple of miles offshore where they found a couple of really nice sheepshead. Jimmy’s fish was 11.1 pounds and Mike’s was a big 12.11. Both fish were personal bests for the guys.

Hit our YouTube channel for some jetty fishing technique!