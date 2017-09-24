Couple of Flounder

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

It was another unseasonably warm day in Ocean City today, but it was really nice with sunny skies and light winds inshore. We don’t see as much fishing pressure on Sunday’s this time of year thanks to the kids being back in school and football being on TV, but when the weather is as nice as it was today there are going to be some anglers out there.

With all of the swell activity in the ocean lately the tide in the bay has been a little higher than normal and it seems like the timing has been off slightly a few days thanks to the weather. These conditions haven’t seemed to have much impact on the flounder fishing as it has been pretty darn good the past few days. Bear down at the Oceanic Pier sent me this photo of Buddy from Baltimore who caught this nice 22″ flounder from the bulkhead behind Ocean City on a Gulp bait. The big flattie weighed in at an even four pounds.

The Tortuga with Captain Drew Zerbe had a couple of trips with success today. Captain Drew had good throwback action all day and a couple of keeper fish from this morning’s incoming tide trip.

Big Bird Cropper of the Ocean City Fishing Community had his friend Karl from Germany aboard today and put him on 13 throwback flounder and this 20″ keeper.

Eric “Perch” Sexton fished on the Four Eights today with Captain Tod Cannaddy, Steve Shad and Johnny Russell in the Washington Canyon where they were lucky enough to find a log floating that was holding some fish. The saw some wahoo that wouldn’t eat and were able to bail these mahi that saved the day.

