By Kristen Lenox

Check out the recipe in episode #300 of Hooked on OC. Cooking segment starts at 27:35

Crab Pie

Ingredients

1 Pound jumbo lump crab meat

2 Pie Crusts (this recipe will make 2 pies)

4 oz of onion diced (or shallots)

8 oz of Swiss cheese

2 Tablespoons flour

3 large eggs

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup mayo

1 teaspoon lemon juice

2 teaspoons Old Bay

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Place onion, Swiss cheese and 2 TBSP flour in a mixing bowl and toss to coat.

Gently fold in crab meat taking care not to break up the lump crabmeat.

Place pie crust in dish and lightly dust top of pie shell with flour.

Place crab mix onto pie crust distributing evenly among the two shells.

Whisk eggs, heavy cream, mayo, lemon juice and Old Bay.

Slowly pour egg mixture evenly over both crab mixtures in the pie shells.

Bake at 350 degrees for 50 minutes. Should be golden brown and bubbly.

Let cool for 45-60 minutes before cutting and serving.

ENJOY!!

Note: Feel free to make these pies in advance, put in fridge, and cook later that day or even the next day.