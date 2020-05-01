Posted on May 1st, 2020
I hope you enjoy these tasty treats as much as our family does!!
Crabbies
Ingredients (Makes @ 12)
- 1/2 Cup of butter
- 5 oz jar of Old English Cheese Spread
- 1/2 teaspoon of garlic salt
- 1/2 teaspoon of seasoned salt
- 1 1/2 tablespoons of Mayo
- 8 ounces of crabmeat (We recommend jumbo lump)
- 6 English muffins
Directions
- Soften butter
- Blend with all remaining ingredients
- Spread mixture on split English muffins
- Freeze for at least :30 minutes
- When cooking…..preheat oven to Broil or 500 degrees
- Remove Crabbies from freezer @ :05 minutes before cooking and cut into four pie shaped pieces
- Broil until golden brown, puffy and bubbly
- ENJOY the crunchy, buttery, Crabbie goodness!!