By Kristen Lenox

Posted on May 1st, 2020

I hope you enjoy these tasty treats as much as our family does!!

Ingredients (Makes @ 12)

  • 1/2 Cup of butter
  • 5 oz jar of Old English Cheese Spread
  • 1/2 teaspoon of garlic salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon of seasoned salt
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons of Mayo
  • 8 ounces of crabmeat (We recommend jumbo lump)
  • 6 English muffins

Directions

  • Soften butter
  • Blend with all remaining ingredients
  • Spread mixture on split English muffins
  • Freeze for at least :30 minutes
  • When cooking…..preheat oven to Broil or 500 degrees
  • Remove Crabbies from freezer @ :05 minutes before cooking and cut into four pie shaped pieces
  • Broil until golden brown, puffy and bubbly
  • ENJOY the crunchy, buttery, Crabbie goodness!!

