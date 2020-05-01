By Kristen Lenox

I hope you enjoy these tasty treats as much as our family does!!

Crabbies

Ingredients (Makes @ 12)

1/2 Cup of butter

5 oz jar of Old English Cheese Spread

1/2 teaspoon of garlic salt

1/2 teaspoon of seasoned salt

1 1/2 tablespoons of Mayo

8 ounces of crabmeat (We recommend jumbo lump)

6 English muffins

Directions

Soften butter

Blend with all remaining ingredients

Spread mixture on split English muffins

Freeze for at least :30 minutes

When cooking…..preheat oven to Broil or 500 degrees

Remove Crabbies from freezer @ :05 minutes before cooking and cut into four pie shaped pieces

Broil until golden brown, puffy and bubbly

ENJOY the crunchy, buttery, Crabbie goodness!!