Crappy Weather Keeper Striper

By Scott Lenox

The Ocean City Tuna Tournament is ON! Check out the details above with Rolfe Gudelsky and Brian Tinkler

The weather has absolutely sucked the past few days with some rain, cool temperatures and lots and lots of wind. It’s blown out of the NE steady since Monday, but thankfully it looks to switch direction and lighten up starting tomorrow. We may be lucky enough to see boats leave the inlet tomorrow and hopefully the fishing is right where we left it. There hasn’t been much to report on thanks to the weather, but some die-hard bay fishermen have said, “Yippee kiy-yay Mother Nature” and had some pretty good luck.

Last night Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service braved the windy nighttime conditions and hit the route 50 bridge for some casting and had a good night of catching for his anglers. Captain Wayne put his guys on several rockfish in the 20″-26″ range and also had this 29″ keeper.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters was at the route 50 bridge today and he had success for his anglers as well. Captain Chase had good action for bluefish and throwback rockfish, and then said, “welcome to the party, Pal!” to a 29″ keeper.