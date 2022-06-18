Crazy Storms and Some Rough Water Fishing

By Scott Lenox

Hit the vid for the Daily Catch at Sunset Marina with Captain Mark Hoos!

It was a hot one today! Conditions were perfect for afternoon thunderstorms and that’s exactly what we had. Some of the storms were pretty severe with high winds, heavy rain and even marble sized hail. We had a short, but wicked storm roll by our house in Ocean Pines with some hail and high winds….check it out!

There were a few boats that ventured into the ocean that found it pretty rough, but there were some fish caught. There were also some fish caught in the back bay by anglers before the storms hit.

Captain Brian Porter and the crew of the Boss Hogg had a nice day in the canyon today with some healthy yellowfin tuna and a nice mahi.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound has been doing some flounder targeting recently and has been putting his customers on some good fishing. Anglers on Fish Bound have caught a bunch of flounder over ocean structure.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported rough conditions today, but the sea bass didn’t seem to mind. Angler has cancelled for tomorrow and probably Sunday due to the rough forecast.

Capitan Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing isn’t getting much sleep lately and he’s taking it out on gar, snakeheads, big catfish and rays.

Pat and Dave Borrell used the Fish in OC Deadly Double with Gulp down by the duck blinds and caught three keeper flounder of 17″, 18″ and 19″.

Mike Ahlfeldt caught his first keeper flounder while trolling the Fish in OC Deadly Double in chartreuse with a white Gulp in the Thorofare. Mike’s keeper was 19″.

Mike Orchulli and the boys had another good day of fishing at the 50 today.

Cade Campbell caught a nice 33” blue and some smaller ones along with a 18” Rock.

His twin brother Jack Campbell caught a 24” blue and another smaller one.

Dad, Craig caught a 27” blue and Cohen Lutz caught a 20” Rock.

All on Roy Rigs and deep divers.