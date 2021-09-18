Crew Is Killin’ It

By Scott Lenox

Posted on September 17th, 2021

Hit the video for the Daily Catch at the Ocean City Fishing Center

It was a pretty dreary day in and around Ocean City today….loud as heck too!  Bike week is in town and unfortunately for the bikers and for fishermen it was pretty windy and there was a little rain to deal with.  Several boats saw the forecast for today and cancelled early, but one boat did head out and had a real nice day.

Captain Alex Beane and the crew of the Boss Hogg out of Sunset Marina had a banner day fishing offshore today that ended with a pile of tilefish, a white marlin release and two more jumbo bigeye tuna.  The bigeyes weighed in at 177 and 202 pounds.  These guys have been killing it the past few days!

