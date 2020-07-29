By Scott Lenox

Check out the Daily Angle at the Ocean City Fishing Center above!

It was another HOT one today and right now there are some thunderstorms bearing down on my location! There was pretty good swell out in the ocean today, but it didn’t effect bay fishermen, and Captain Monty Hawkins said it was “Dang sure fishable!”

Speaking of Captain Monty, he had to move and work a little today, but he was able to put a nice catch of fish on board today.

Well now, where in BLAZES did this swell come from? Dang sure fishable but a lot saucier than I’d have thought.

No matter, loaded 30 reef blocks, a handful of passengers – headed seaward.

Winds held 230 degrees at 12 to 15 knots all morning—enough so’s you‘s know you were on the ocean. Guest reef builder Trecey Lesniewsky from Pittsburgh dropped blocks and we began fishing.

Sea bass bit fairly well to start with; knicked a pair of keeper flounder too. Thereafter we found some schools of cbass chewing and others with lockjaw!

Had to work for em but everyone caught plenty of dinner. High man on cbass just did hit double digits. We also kept 3 fluke & 4 peanut mahi altogether.

Not a bad day..

Regards

Monty

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler saw a good bite today with some quality fish coming over the rail for his anglers.

Back bay fishing has improved thanks to cleaner water conditions. Captain Drew Zerbe and mate Serge Garder have had a few good trips in a row with keeper flounder.

Captain Anton and mate Joey on the Miss Ocean City have been putting some anglers on some reely nice fish the past few days. And they have definitely perfected the “huge flounder” hold.

Tuna chunking has definitely been hit or miss over the past several days, but Captain Chris Little of the Talkin’ Trash definitely had a “hit” today with a box full of yellowfin tuna.

Pre-orders for our new BEND A ROD. BACK THE BLUE. long sleeve tech tees will end tonight, Tuesday, July 28 at 10:00 PM. After that we’ll placing our order. Shirts will arrive and ship late next week.

BEND A ROD. BACK THE BLUE. TEE