Darn Good Fishing in The Bay

Daily Angle is coming to you this evening from a train car in Anchorage, Alaska and my service sucks so let’s get to it!

Reports started to come in just as my cell service kicked back in and they were some pretty impressive catches. Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service used more colorful language, but the sentiment was the same….bay fishing was good today!

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported a great day on the rip today as well.

Ocean beautiful, seas calm, fish biting pretty decent – even had some limits aboard today. I’ll take it.

Ocean beautiful, seas calm, fish biting pretty decent – even had some limits aboard today. I'll take it.

Had “Flounder George” Henning & his son Craig aboard today. Well-known for catching fluke where there ain’t none, George did precisely that again today. That’s number 4 for my boat this year and it’s way too soon. I do think they’ll be on our reefs and wrecks earlier than normal this year; for now it’s still too early.

Sea bassing’s summer bite is plenty OK most days. We can wait.

DJ Hutton of Baltimore was high hook today. He caught a limit and then some—made sure his Dad had a nice fish fry too.

Young Alex Rodriguez of McLean VA has been fishing with me a number of years. Holding up a nice pair of bass, looks like he’s learned how to do it.

Alex’s Uncle, Al Cucoi, also of McLean, holds up a near pool winner.

In the end it was Ron Davis of Christiana PA who took everyone’s money with an 18 inch cbass. Also in the group snap are DJ & Dennis Hutton, Baltimore – Paul Yannuzzi of Ocean Pines – Laura Statts of Christiana PA – Kimberly Baines of Suffolk VA – & Shane Roberts of Portsmouth VA…

Captain Chase Eberle had the Chasin Tides in the ocean over structure today and laid the smack down on some nice trigger fish.

It looks like tuna fishing was good for Captain Corey Kennington of Boss Hogg who was running the Lucky Duck II today and put 16 yellowfin and a couple of mahi in the box. The crew also relay white marlin.

Tom Hinkle and Todd Martinek started vacation right by putting a pile of yellowfin on the dock thanks to Captain Charlie Horning of the Fish Whistle.