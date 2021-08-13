Day 1 at Poor Girls Open Sees Lots of Billfish and a 162 Pound Tuna

Another fine summer morning. I’ve no idea why the offshore fleet seemed laid to the wharf. Weather sure seemed perfect. Very few went.

I had a handful of clients. Of them four had fished 25 years or more with me. Jimmy, Gene, Mike, & Flounder George; nice to fish with old friends, especially on such a pretty day.

Cbass chewing didn’t hurt a thing either. Half my folks limited.

Mahi? Same water temp, same water clarity, same water depth—No Joy.

Katelyn from Ft Meade & Cheyenne from Ridgely MD dropped blocks on a reef with just over 1,000 – we ambled on off a bit more.

Flounder George, who’s had his friends worried with his sea bass catching lately; imagine, Flounder George with lowly limits of sea bass when he ought to have been into some nice fluke all summer. Why, it’s practically a dumpster dive for my purist friend. Ahh, but George came back around today, owing perhaps the partial beat-down his own grandson was delivering at the rail. The audacity of that child; catching a keeper flounder before Grandad, and that along with plenty of nice sea bass.

Sakes.

George found his groove immediately. Soon all had to stand aside.

Grandson Trey’s fluke looked like a tad bit of luck while fishing next to the master.

Father/daughter team JP and Cheyenne took first limits of sea bass and in fine style too.

Looked like the reef builder gals were going to duke it out for the pool. They both had serious dandies. Our pool is sea bass only for now so George didn’t seem a threat, focused as he was on the flat ones. Then grandson Trey caught a good cbass.. I thought George might cut the kid some slack—let him have the biggest of some category; but noooo.. Grandad wasn’t having any of that. George bore down hard on the cbass until it was no contest—he’d have won if we counted fluke, & won the pool anyway with a sea bass.

Been some fine fishing. Hope it continues.

