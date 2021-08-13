Day 1 at Poor Girls Open Sees Lots of Billfish and a 162 Pound Tuna

Posted on August 12th, 2021
The 2021 Poor Girls Open has 155 boats and over $240,000 in prize money and is already shaping up to be another awesome event. 34 of the 155 fished today and there were a lot of billfish released and the first fish of the tournament was a BIG one! Captain Chris Little and his lady crew on Talkin’ Trash dropped the first fish on the scale today and it is going to be a tough one to beat in the tuna category. The 162.7 pound bigeye set the bar high and is currently in first place. Captain Ronnie Fields of the private boat Big Stick had another crazy good day today and that effort has his ladies in first place in the coveted billfish release category. One blue marlin and eight white marlin will also be tough to beat, but there is plenty of fishing left to go. Here are your leaders after day 1.
Junior Angler
Playmate. 45.8 Pound Tuna
Mahi
Roll Groove. 19 Pounds
Wahoo
Bubblehead. 47.5 Pounds
Tuna
Talkin’ Trash. 162.7 Pounds
Billfish Release
3rd Place. Reel Joy. 1 Blue Marlin. 4 White Marlin
2nd Place. Billfisher. 1 Blue Marlin. 5 White Marlin
1st Place Big Stick. 1 Blue Marlin. 8 White Marlin
Ocean bottom fishing was good for the fleet again today and the weather was much better. Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported some more keeper flounder on today’s trip.
Captain Victor Bunting and the crew on the Ocean Princess had some good fishing and the fish pool winners were super happy about their flounder.
Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star didn’t see any mahi today, but he did see plenty of sea bass and some flounder.
Another fine summer morning. I’ve no idea why the offshore fleet seemed laid to the wharf. Weather sure seemed perfect. Very few went.
I had a handful of clients. Of them four had fished 25 years or more with me. Jimmy, Gene, Mike, & Flounder George; nice to fish with old friends, especially on such a pretty day.
Cbass chewing didn’t hurt a thing either. Half my folks limited.
Mahi? Same water temp, same water clarity, same water depth—No Joy.
Katelyn from Ft Meade & Cheyenne from Ridgely MD dropped blocks on a reef with just over 1,000 – we ambled on off a bit more.
Flounder George, who’s had his friends worried with his sea bass catching lately; imagine, Flounder George with lowly limits of sea bass when he ought to have been into some nice fluke all summer. Why, it’s practically a dumpster dive for my purist friend. Ahh, but George came back around today, owing perhaps the partial beat-down his own grandson was delivering at the rail. The audacity of that child; catching a keeper flounder before Grandad, and that along with plenty of nice sea bass.
Sakes.
George found his groove immediately. Soon all had to stand aside.
Grandson Trey’s fluke looked like a tad bit of luck while fishing next to the master.
Father/daughter team JP and Cheyenne took first limits of sea bass and in fine style too.
Looked like the reef builder gals were going to duke it out for the pool. They both had serious dandies. Our pool is sea bass only for now so George didn’t seem a threat, focused as he was on the flat ones. Then grandson Trey caught a good cbass.. I thought George might cut the kid some slack—let him have the biggest of some category; but noooo.. Grandad wasn’t having any of that. George bore down hard on the cbass until it was no contest—he’d have won if we counted fluke, & won the pool anyway with a sea bass.
Been some fine fishing. Hope it continues.
Cheers,
Monty
Captain Chase Eberle and Captain Cade of Chasin’ Tides Charters had a great day today with a limit of flounder and sea bass and a line up of Spanish Mackerel.
Captain Wayne Blanks put this lucky angler on an 18″ keeper flounder on this afternoon’s trip.
Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing put his crews on some awesome shooting for rays during the days and rays and hound fish at night.