Day 1 At The 2019 Poor Girl’s Open

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Day one at the Poor Girl’s Open at Bahia Marina finished up just a bit ago and for only having 28 boats fish it was a very productive day at the scales. There are 183 boats in this year’s event, which is a record by more than 40 boats, and if the boat that wins first place releases is across the board they are looking at just shy of $140,000. The tournament will also donate over $100,000 to the American Cancer Society which is an awesome thing in itself. Here’s who’s winning what after the first day of fishing.

Tuna

No Qualifier

Wahoo

3rd Place M.R. Ducks 27.2 Lbs

2nd Place Bar South 47.8 Lbs

1st Place Restless Lady II 69.7 Lbs

Dolphin

3rd Place No Limits 11.4 Lbs

2nd Place Team Wrecker aboard Talkin’ Trash 16.6 Lbs

1st Place Yellowfin 21.7 Lbs

Billfish Release

3rd Place No Quarter 3 White Marlin Release 2:53 PM

2nd Place Zipper 3 White Marlin Release 11:50 AM

1st Place C Boys 4 White Marlin Release 11:13 AM

Here are some other great shots from the first day of fishing from Dave Messick of Hooked on OC. Thanks Dave!!

Away from the tournament Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break Charters had a great day of fishing the back bays putting some keeper flounder in the boat and putting some smiles on his anglers’ faces.

I got some pics of some GIANT rays that Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing put his shooters on last night. Captain Marc found a hound fish and butterfly rays of 116 and 147 pounds.

Big Bird Cropper put his buddy Brian from Canada on a couple of nice keeper flounder today while fishing the back bay.