Day 1 at the 2020 Kid’s Classic Tournament

By Scott Lenox

Conditions could not have been any better for the first day of the Kid’s Classic Tournament put on by the Ocean City Marlin Club. It was a little hot, but skies were sunny and there was little to no wind all day. Participants can look forward to more of the same tomorrow as it is supposed to be hot and slick calm out in the ocean. Fishing was good for day one of the event and the kids had an absolute blast. Below are the standing after the first day of fishing. Thanks to Amanda Shick and Dave Messick for the pics!!

All tournament photos are available for sale in high resolution prints or digital delivery. Email sales@hookedonoc for info!

Captain Mike Burt and mate David Burt of the Pumpin’ Hard had a nice day for their anglers putting them on four yellowfin tuna.

Captain Franky Pettolina of Last Call avoided the crowded chunking grounds today and bailed some dolphin for his happy anglers.

This gigantic blueline tilefish was caught on board the Bubblehead with Captain Buddy Whetzel by angler Daniel Miller. The big blueline would have tied the current Maryland state record had it not been caught on an electric reel. Still a jumbo and delicious eats. Thanks to Joey C for the report.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star enjoyed the flat calm seas today and another very good sea bass bite.

“Slick cam” as they say in Chesapeake Bay.. Anemometer read 2.4 knots. I think it was reading high. Sure makes for a pretty day. Oft times it’ll also shut the fish off.

Not today.

Man that was some good sea bass fishing. Even the tuna fleet had fish trying to bite the bottom off their boats.

Had some regulars aboard, some new clients, and a bachelor party. True to form, several of the celebrants spent all day considering last night’s folly. Promise – ocean‘s an unkind place with a hangover.

The celebrants who were fishing, however, were all about it. They even caught sick-bay boys some dinner.

Capt. Tim Huggins of GlenBurnie MD was the cause of all the celebrating – he also took everyone’s pool money..

Ron Peacock of Wilmington DE limited first at 11:25am from among 5 or 6 who sealed the deal.

Cheers

Monty

Shooters on board Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing had a good time with Captain Marc Spagnola when they hit their marks on cow nosed and southern rays and houndfish.

Blake Gunther hit the ocean today and put some nice keeper sized flounder in the fish box.

Chrissie caught yet another dandy sheepshead from the north sea wall last evening.