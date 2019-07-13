Day 1 at The Ocean City Tuna Tournament

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Scales closed a little over an hour ago for the first day in the 32nd Annual Ocean City Tuna Tournament and it was more heavily fished day than I expected. 43 boats out of the 110 registered decided to fish today and there were several fish weighed tonight…..let’s get right to it.

Wahoo

1st Place Trouble Maker 70 Lbs

Dolphin

1st Place Hall Pass 25 Lbs

JR Angler

1st Place Let it Ride 33 Lbs

Lady Angler

3rd Place That’s Right 55 Lbs

2nd Place Myra HT 83 Lbs

1st Place Fin Chaser 88 Lbs

Heaviest Stringer

3rd Place Reel Chaos 151 Lbs

2nd Place DA Sea 168 Lbs

1st Place Theresa Jean 225 Lbs

Heaviest Tuna

3rd Place Seakeeper 90 Lbs

1st and 2nd Place Moore Bills & Reel Chaos 99 Lbs

I write 1st and 2nd place together because in the event of a tie 1st and 2nd place monies will be combined and split between the two teams in the tie.

I saw Captain Monty Hawkins chug down the cut this afternoon and it looked like he had a pretty light rail, but he reported some fish for sure.

Hi Scott,

Super light rail today. Rain in last night’s forecast sceert ‘em I reckon.

Ain’t skert cbass none!

Had a couple slow drops, a couple decent ones too. High man broke into double digits w/o staying an hour and a half over!

Dennis O’Neill of Garnett Valley PA took everyone’s pool money with an 18.5 inch sea bass.

Young Toby McKee of Cranberry PA had a nice keeper double.

High-hook angler Drew Borries of Lexington Park MD and grandson Sam Warshaw of Erie PA went 3 for 4 keepers one drop..

Also pictured are Landon & Steve Hass from Cranberry PA.

There was another good flounder bite in the bay today as the water stayed pretty clean after last night’s storms. Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service had a nice trip putting 5 keepers in the box.

Captain Jason Mumford had a good bite today as well, but reported what I already knew sitting at the Tuna Tournament….it was hot and muggy.

Jason Pylypczuk, Ryan Cowder and “Eastern Shore” Joey Marowski had a great day drifting minnows behind Assateague Island today. The guys fished all day and were able to put 6 keepers in the boat between 17″ and 21″.

Bear down at the Oceanic Pier sent this photo of Anatoli Georgiev in who gave the flounder a break for a night, but decided to serve this 31″ striper with a death sentence.