Day 1 at The Ocean City Tuna Tournament

Posted on July 12th, 2019
Scales closed a little over an hour ago for the first day in the 32nd Annual Ocean City Tuna Tournament and it was more heavily fished day than I expected. 43 boats out of the 110 registered decided to fish today and there were several fish weighed tonight…..let’s get right to it.
Wahoo
1st Place Trouble Maker 70 Lbs
Dolphin
1st Place Hall Pass 25 Lbs
JR Angler
1st Place Let it Ride 33 Lbs
Lady Angler
3rd Place That’s Right 55 Lbs
2nd Place Myra HT 83 Lbs
1st Place Fin Chaser 88 Lbs
Heaviest Stringer
3rd Place Reel Chaos 151 Lbs
2nd Place DA Sea 168 Lbs
1st Place Theresa Jean 225 Lbs
Heaviest Tuna
3rd Place Seakeeper 90 Lbs
1st and 2nd Place Moore Bills & Reel Chaos 99 Lbs
I write 1st and 2nd place together because in the event of a tie 1st and 2nd place monies will be combined and split between the two teams in the tie.
I saw Captain Monty Hawkins chug down the cut this afternoon and it looked like he had a pretty light rail, but he reported some fish for sure.
Hi Scott,
Super light rail today. Rain in last night’s forecast sceert ‘em I reckon.
Ain’t skert cbass none!
Had a couple slow drops, a couple decent ones too. High man broke into double digits w/o staying an hour and a half over!
Dennis O’Neill of Garnett Valley PA took everyone’s pool money with an 18.5 inch sea bass.
Young Toby McKee of Cranberry PA had a nice keeper double.
High-hook angler Drew Borries of Lexington Park MD and grandson Sam Warshaw of Erie PA went 3 for 4 keepers one drop..
Also pictured are Landon & Steve Hass from Cranberry PA.
There was another good flounder bite in the bay today as the water stayed pretty clean after last night’s storms. Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service had a nice trip putting 5 keepers in the box.
Captain Jason Mumford had a good bite today as well, but reported what I already knew sitting at the Tuna Tournament….it was hot and muggy.
Jason Pylypczuk, Ryan Cowder and “Eastern Shore” Joey Marowski had a great day drifting minnows behind Assateague Island today. The guys fished all day and were able to put 6 keepers in the boat between 17″ and 21″.
Bear down at the Oceanic Pier sent this photo of Anatoli Georgiev in who gave the flounder a break for a night, but decided to serve this 31″ striper with a death sentence.