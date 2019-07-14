Day 2 at The Ocean City Tuna Tournament

By Scott Lenox Scott is the owner of Fish in OC and host of Ocean City's fishing television show Hooked on OC. He has worked in the fishing industry and fished the waters in and around Ocean City for over 25 years.

Day 2 of the 32nd Annual Ocean City Tuna Tournament is in the books and it was another busy day at the scales at the Ocean City Fishing Center. I get an overhead, front row seat as I direct the live broadcast of the event and today’s crowd was much larger and was treated to some nice fish being weighed in. 80 boats fished day 2 which leaves 95 eligible boats for tomorrow so it should be a busy finish tomorrow evening. Check it out live starting at 4 PM at www.octunatournament.com/fish-cam Here’s the leaderboard after two days of fishing.

Wahoo

3rd Place Restless Lady II 28 Lbs

2nd Place Raven 39 Lbs

1st Place Troublemaker 70 Lbs

Dolphin

3rd Place C Boys 24 Lbs

2nd Place Hall Pass 25 Lbs

1st Place Seawolf 33 Lbs

Junior Angler

2nd Place Let it Ride 33 Lbs

1st Place Talkin’ Trash 40 Lbs

Lady Angler

3rd Place That’s Right 55 Lbs

2nd Place Myra HT 85 Lbs

1st Place Fin Chaser 88 Lbs

Heaviest Stringer

3rd Place MARLI 208 Lbs

2nd Place Theresa Jean 225 Lbs

1st Place Seawolf 256 Lbs

Heaviest Tuna

3rd Place Seakeeper 90 Lbs

2nd and 1st Place Reel Chaos & Moore Bills 99 Lbs

Away from the tournament Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had some sea bass come aboard and a couple of more rare fish that we see in OC waters.

Hi Scott,

Had some clients do plenty OK today. Caught good sized fish too including some ling & a white hake.

Scott Raleigh of Elkton MD took everyone’s pool money with a 19 inch sea bass. He’s also shown holding up a white hake caught by another angler who may or may not have called in sick to work today.

In the group snap are Danny Guzman & Frank Witte from Salisbury – Jeff Matteson of Ocean Pines – Gil Fitzpatrick from Woodbine VA – & James White of Alexandria VA. Got plenty of room around the rail tomorrow and throughout the week.

Back in the bay flounder fishing was good again on the high tide. Captain John Prather of Ocean City Guide Service had my buddy Steve Green of the Dispatch and his son Beckett on board today and they crushed it. Steve and Beckett released two shark and put five keeper flounder in the box in just two hours.

Captain Wayne Blanks of Bayside Guide Service had some flounder luck this morning too putting this young angler and his dad on a couple of dozen throwback flounder and this 20″er.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing had his way with the cownosed and southern rays today when he put his shooters on some terrific action in the south bay.