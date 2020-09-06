Day 2 of the OCMC Labor White Marlin Tournament is “One of the Roughest Days of the Year”

By Scott Lenox

Traffic was snarled going into OC and it was windy AF, but I got to enjoy a nice day with my bride delivering Fish in OC rigs to our retailers. It was sunny and temps were very nice so the drive was pleasant. We got to see a yuge boat parade in Ocean City’s back bay and it was nice to see everyone at the shops and now we can say that everyone is stocked up for a while. You can get Fish in OC rigs at these great retailers: Atlantic Tackle, Bahia Marina, Sea Hawk Sports Center, the Ocean City Fishing Center, Fenwick Tackle, the Oceanic Pier, Sunset Provisions, Pines Point Provisions, Buck’s Place and Hocker’s Super Center. We’re also stocked up online at www.FishinOC.com/shop for those of you that live out of town.

Today was day two of the Ocean City Marlin Club Labor Day White Marlin Tournament and I was surprised to find out that 17 boats hit the ocean in search of marlin, tuna and other pelagic species. It was rough as a cob, but there were some fish caught and here are the standings after two days of fishing. Thanks to Amanda Shick for the pics!

Away from the tournament Captain Jeremy Blunt of the Wrecker said that it was “one of the roughest days of the year” today, but it was worth it to his anglers who put six stud tunas in the fish box.

Dave Borrell from Enola, PA got out before the wind reely started to blow this morning and put this 20″ flounder in the boat. Fish was caught on a Gulp bait in the west channel.