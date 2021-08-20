Day 4 at the 30th Annual MidAtlantic Tournament

We had just 20 boats fishing out of both ports today so we expected it to be a pretty slow day of scales for the 4th day of the MidAtlantic Tournament. At first it didn’t seem that way as we had a boat waiting at the scales at 5 pm again, but by 8 PM all 2o boats were accounted for so we actually closed scales and the live broadcast down early. The fish that was waiting was a good one and a new second place in the wahoo category, but that was it for the day. That leaves over 180 boats left to fish tomorrow so we should see an exciting day at the scales as anglers search for their piece of $5.9 Million in prize money. Watch it unfold live at www.TheMidAtlantic.com

Here’s who’s leading after four days of fishing. Thanks to Dave Messick for the pics.

Wahoo

3rd Place. Mack 900 32 Pounds

2nd Place. Reel Moore. 50 Pounds

1st Place. Amarula Sun. 57 Pounds

Dolphin

3rd Place. Bent Tent. 26 Pounds

2nd Place. Wrecker. 26 Pounds

1st Place. Blood Money. 31 Pounds

Tuna

3rd Place. The Right Place. 188 Pounds

2nd Place & 1st Place. Pipe Dreamer. 227 and 235 Pounds

Blue Marlin

3rd Place. Reel Tight 487 Pounds

2nd Place. Goin’ In Deep. 681 Pounds

1st Place. Wolverine. 958 Pounds (New Tournament Record)

White Marlin

3rd Place. Fish On. 75 Pounds

2nd Place. Lucky Duck II. 80 Pounds

1st Place. Sea Wolf. 82 Pounds

Away from the tournament anglers on the Ocean City Girl had a great trip with a wahoo of their own and some peanut mahi.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had some good fishing on board today that included a limit of flounder and a birthday for “Flounder” George. Happy Birthday George

Bit of sea height remained from last night’s wind. OK day weather wise thought. Didn’t rain.

Only limit was Bernie’s limit of fluke.

On a sea bass trip.

Pretty work that.

Flounder George was out with us too, celebrating his 76th with grandson Nate.

Although George lived up to his name with some pretty flounder, he never could catch up to Nate. Young man won the sea bass pool. I bet George didn’t mind a bit.

Had my old friend Professor Ann aboard today. She brought Salisbury State University’s new ichthyologist; a demur, quiet type – hard to get his thoughts on anything fishy (or the precise opposite!) ..we had some deeeep discussions in the wheelhouse coming & going. Might just be some interesting and useful research coming out of there in years to come. Wouldn’t that be an awesome switch.

Didn’t get too far into our greening sea with the professor. Before he and Ann came topside I wondered: What if the lower atmosphere became a shade of green and only the best planes could reassure us skies were still blue above..

Writing a big piece on it—a fish report. About ready. Our ocean is repairable. Blue water is usually waaaay out. Wasn’t always that way. Just need enough “Want To” & we’ll see it repaired.

Soon would be good.

That shot of bluewater we had off here lately is pushing out. Derned if it wasn’t nice. Didn’t produce many mahi for my boat. Made some clients happy though. Charter and private boats did better I think. There are even numerous recent reports of inshore yellowfin tuna, some wahoo, and possibly 3 white marlin where they were once caught by the thousand at Jackspot Shoal.

Just an eddy of pretty water on its way out. Used to be like that all summer – all year really. Go back far enough and you’ll find steady white marlin action occurred just 5 miles out.

Guys wreckfishing could look for a wreck in 60 or 70 feet of water – see it – visually – had no electronics such as we have today.

There’s no need to wonder – Can we turn the ocean blue?

Doable.

Took industrial effort to turn it green.

Will need same to make it blue again.

More to follow.

Cheers

Monty