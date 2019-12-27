Day After Christmas Tautog and Rock

By Scott Lenox

Merry Christmas and Happy Hanukkah!!

I hope that everyone had a Merry Christmas and I hope all are still having an awesome Hanukkah! I had a terrific Christmas with family and although I didn’t expect any fishing reports yesterday, I did get one from my buddy David Wells. Seems one of his gifts was getting to go rockfishing for a few hours and he took advantage of it right away. Dave hit the route 90 bridge solo and released 10 rockfish in just over an hour.

The weather has been so nice this week that anglers are hitting the ocean on a regular basis hoping that the large schools of striped bass heading by will venture inside of the three mile limit. Ryan Cowder, Jason Pylypczuk, Wayne Grossman, Mike Olson and “Eastern Shore” Joey Marowski were lucky enough to be out there when some fish ventured in and they were rewarded with a limit of fat rockfish. The two largest made it over the slot of 44″ at 45.5″ and 46.5″. Remember, striped bass must be from 28″ to less than 38″ or over 44″ to keep and you’re allowed two per person. No fish between 38″ and 44″ can be harvested.

Captain Kane Bounds of the Fish Bound had another crazy good day with the tautog today. The crew of Fish Bound caught a ton of fish that went in the box and several double digit fish that were released.