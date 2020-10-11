Day One at the 2020 Ocean City Inshore Classic

By Scott Lenox

Day One at the 2020 Ocean City Inshore Classic

Posted on October 10th, 2020

Check out the Daily Catch video at Sunset Marina for info on a new swordfish tournament coming to town!

I just returned from scales action for our 4th Annual Ocean City Inshore Classic and it was a doozie of a day!  We have 44 boats fishing for $14,500 in prize money and today we had fish hit the board in every category and every place.  We also had what I’m certain would have been first place rockfish jump out of a bucket and swim away.  That’s right….one of our teams was walking to the scale to weigh their fish and the still live rockfish twitched just the right….or wrong way and made its way out of the bucket and into the Commercial Harbor.  Another team tried to net the fish before it swam away to no avail.  That was a new one.  Weigh master Jim Krall put his hands on over 50 fish this afternoon that included rockfish, flounder, tautog, bluefish, black drum and sheepshead, and there are some folks on the leaderboard that could be looking at some serious cash right now.  Let’s get to it….

Junior Angler     Ryan “Kid with a Rod” Neves     3.0 Pound Flounder

Open Division

3rd Place     Reel Quick     6.0 Pound Black Drum

2nd Place  Sea Nick Route  7.4 Pound Bluefish

1st Place    On the Run     11.8 Pound Sheepshead

Tautog Division

3rd Place     Islander     3.4 Pounds

2nd Place     Blue Gill     3.6 Pounds (On time)

1st Place     Big Stick (Ronnie Fields on the pole)     3.6 Pounds (First weighed)

Flounder Division

3rd Place     Knot Again    5.0 Pounds

2nd Place     Sea Nick Route     5.2 Pounds

1st Place     Fin City     5.4 Pounds

Rockfish Division

3rd and 2nd Place     Sea Nick Route     7.0 Pounds, 7.2 Pounds

1st Place     Salty Girl     8.4 Pounds

Here are some shots of the rest of today’s weigh-ins.


Boats are permitted to fish all night tonight and tomorrow until lines out at 3 PM and then we’ll be right back at the scales until 5 PM.  Good luck to all of you anglers!

Captain Drew Zerbe of the Tortuga out of Bahia Marina found this keeper flounder on this morning’s trip.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had to deal with some rough seas for a while, but he was able to put some nice fish in the boat.

