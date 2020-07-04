Day One at the Ocean City Marlin Club Canyon Kick Off

Posted on July 3rd, 2020
Register for the Ocean City Tuna Tournament by July 5 and save $100 AND receive a $100 Micky Fin’s Gift Card! www.octunatournament.com
I reely hope summer weather stays like it has been because today was another absolutely beautiful day. It was a little hot, but the sun was shining and the wind was light so anglers and boaters were out in full force and traffic in town sucked.
Today was day 1 of the Ocean City Marlin Club’s Canyon Kick Off Tournament with scales action at Sunset Marina and it was a busy afternoon. There are 54 total boats fishing for over $78,000 in prize money and 47 of those boats were fishing today. Here are the standings after the first day of fishing in this fish 2 of 3 day event. Thanks to Amanda Shick for the pics!!
Captain Mike Burt and mate David Burt of the Pumpin’ Hard had a great day of offshore fishing for their anglers putting 6 yellowfin tuna in the fish box.
The Talkin’ Trash with Captain Chris Little had six yellowfin tuna today as well and over 40 bluefish.
Carrie, Jesse, Lee, Chris, Michael and Trevor had a nice day catching three yellowfin tuna offshore.
Found the ocean calm with 10/12 knots of N wind making a few small white caps. Dropped blocks at Capt Bob Gowar’s Memorial Reef then struck an easterly course.
Sea bass bite today was mixed. Some schools chewed plenty well while others began to socially distance from our baits. Sure was some good fishing. A couple folks limited on cbass, especially pool winner Jim Ylingling of Waynesboro PA.
Jennifer Gentile of Brunswick MD shows off with “mine’s bigger than Dad’s”..
Tim Calimer, also from Waynesboro, & Scott Brannon of Frankford DE hold up a gooder.
The group snap is everyone – had a nice cross wind!
All told, a very nice day.