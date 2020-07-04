Day One at the Ocean City Marlin Club Canyon Kick Off

By Scott Lenox

Register for the Ocean City Tuna Tournament by July 5 and save $100 AND receive a $100 Micky Fin’s Gift Card! www.octunatournament.com

I reely hope summer weather stays like it has been because today was another absolutely beautiful day. It was a little hot, but the sun was shining and the wind was light so anglers and boaters were out in full force and traffic in town sucked.

Today was day 1 of the Ocean City Marlin Club’s Canyon Kick Off Tournament with scales action at Sunset Marina and it was a busy afternoon. There are 54 total boats fishing for over $78,000 in prize money and 47 of those boats were fishing today. Here are the standings after the first day of fishing in this fish 2 of 3 day event. Thanks to Amanda Shick for the pics!!

Captain Mike Burt and mate David Burt of the Pumpin’ Hard had a great day of offshore fishing for their anglers putting 6 yellowfin tuna in the fish box.

The Talkin’ Trash with Captain Chris Little had six yellowfin tuna today as well and over 40 bluefish.

Carrie, Jesse, Lee, Chris, Michael and Trevor had a nice day catching three yellowfin tuna offshore.

Brandon Hamm and Steve Giannini each caught yellowfin tuna fishing with Captain Rob Burton on the private boat Top Shelf out of the Ocean City Fishing Center.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star had what he called another very nice day today.

Day began unloading a trailer full of pyramids from Capt Nicky Ferrara’s “Bear Concrete”.. Here is the main idea with our pyramid molds; capture what would be lost industrial cement—washout—turn it into reef. Atlantic Concrete in Dagsboro has been making them for months now. DannyOh and I unloaded half their trailer of twenty one pyramids in all; put one in my truck along with the last 18 blocks too before we had to get underway at 6:40..

Found the ocean calm with 10/12 knots of N wind making a few small white caps. Dropped blocks at Capt Bob Gowar’s Memorial Reef then struck an easterly course.

Sea bass bite today was mixed. Some schools chewed plenty well while others began to socially distance from our baits. Sure was some good fishing. A couple folks limited on cbass, especially pool winner Jim Ylingling of Waynesboro PA.

Jennifer Gentile of Brunswick MD shows off with “mine’s bigger than Dad’s”..

Tim Calimer, also from Waynesboro, & Scott Brannon of Frankford DE hold up a gooder.

The group snap is everyone – had a nice cross wind!

All told, a very nice day.

8 year old Christian Bohlen was fishing with his dad Shawn on board their JEB when he helped land a pile of nice looking sea bass.

Blake Gunther and Matt Ellis found a couple of keeper flounder each while jigging with Gulp baits.

Debra Sheppard was fishing with her husband Svend in the Thorofare with a Fish in OC Deadly Double in Chartreuse with a pink/white Gulp when she landed this 18″ keeper flounder.

Mike Razmus fished with his girlfriend Maranda and their friends Kyle and Vicki today and had a great time with the Fish in OC rigs. Kyle and Vicki both had throwbacks while Maranda had an 18″ keeper on the Doormat Destroyer live bait rig and Mike had a nice 19″ keeper on the Deadly Double in chartreuse.

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing is taking a nap right now, but when that :30 minutes is up he’ll be back on the water putting clients on good shooting for gar, jumbo snakeheads, cow nosed rays and southern rays.