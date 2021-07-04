Day Two of the Ocean City Marlin Club Canyon Kick-Off

By Scott Lenox

Check out the Daily Catch at the Ocean City Fishing Center!

Up until a few storms that rolled through this evening it was an absolutely beautiful day in and around Ocean City and the local water ways were busting with anglers looking to bend a rod. The weather looks great again tomorrow for the 4th of July so I hope you all can get out and enjoy the anniversary of our great nation’s independence!

Today was day 2 of the Ocean City Marlin Club’s Canyon Kick-Off Tournament and all 23 boats fished because none of them fished yesterday. Thanks to Amanda Shick for the standings and the pics!

Back bay fishing really turned on today and I got a bunch of photos of keeper flounder, bluefish and rockfish with lots of smiling faces. Captain Jason Mumford of Lucky Break had two trips with keepers for everyone.

Captain Chase Eberle of Chasin’ Tides Charters had some luck with the catch and release rockfish at the route 50 bridge and a keeper flounder made it’s way into the fish box.

Anglers on Bayside Guide Service with Captain Wayne Blanks have had a lot of fun the past few days. Captain Wayne has had good action with rockfish and plenty of bluefish last night, this morning, this afternoon and this evening.

My buddy Blake Gunther and Derek Yobst had a crazy good morning when they caught and released over 20 rockfish on the Fish in OC Thing A Ma JIG, caught a bunch of tautog at Martha’s Landing and then put 7 keeper flounder in the fish box.

Jordan Helsel put his friends on some keeper flounder today behind Assateague Island using the Fish in OC Deadly Double with Gulp and live minnows.

Sean Dieter and William Boyd pictured with net master Flynn Deiter landed keeper flounder while fishing the east channel on board Patrick Deiter’s Pull and Play using the Fish in OC Deadly Double baited with 4″ Gulp swimming mullet.

Sean down at the Oceanic Pier in downtown Ocean City sent some photos of some nice catches in today. Andrew from York, PA caught a 29″ rockfish while fishing a live eel at the route 50 bridge. Scott from Lancaster, PA had a 29″er from the route 50 bridge and a newbie angler caught his first ever fish from the pier.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler reported nice conditions and a good bite on today’s trip with sea bass and some flounder ending up in coolers.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported that the fishing wasn’t stellar, but he managed plenty of fish for his anglers today as well.

With a survey sounding ship just over a mile away and in retreat, I wasn’t too concerned with how the bite began. Not stellar, as expected, but as the ship moved further south we had an improvement in our action.

Today, however, the improvement was minimal and never stayed with us. Perhaps the slow start was from ‘natural causes.’

Unlike years past & dozens of interactions with sounding boats; in recent weeks two of the last three close passes with a ship equipped with a sub-bottom profiler had no effect on our catching.

I’d never seen it before.

A new type of sounder? We need to understand it. These things are in use world wide. We should know what they do to fish & mammals.

Today the morning bite was kaput. That left no real way to measure whether sounding equipment was altering fish behavior or not.

Dern sure something was. Had to work for every fish we boxed this day. I suspect north winds and yesterday’s foul weather put sea bass off the feed.

Or was it an abundance of feed? Butterfish, tiny fellows, were being spit up by some sea bass – not all..

Fishing!

When the current backed off and the sounding boat was 8 miles and still leaving, the bite improved again.

I’ve often seen where a choppy north wind (but not howling!) will be good for tuna. I call it a ‘tuna wind’ in summer. Since I rarely have opportunity to target tuna, I also call light northerlies a pain in the neck. No one calls it “a sea bass wind.”

Did what I could with it. Had the Rindfuss family in double digits; Ron Peacock too. Jake Hurlock of Littlestown PA took the pool money with a dandy. Everyone had dinner..

Bit saucy most of the day. While headed home the ocean came glorious.

Still have room tomorrow. Forecast best this week.

Cheers

Monty

Captain Marc Spagnola of Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing doesn’t sleep much this time of year, but that’s because he’s spending so much time showing his shooters a good time both day and night. Captain Marc is putting his folks on lots of opportunities for rays, snakeheads, gar, carp, catfish and hound fish.