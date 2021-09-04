Decent Back Bay Fishing

By Scott Lenox

Posted on September 3rd, 2021

Check out a nice catch of blueline tilefish in the Daily Catch at the Ocean City Fishing Center

It looks like the wind is finally settling down after a couple of blow days thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ida going by.  Today was the first day of the Ocean City Marlin Club Labor Day White Marlin T0urnament and everyone took a lay day.  The rest of the weekend looks good so boats will be heading back to the canyons in search of billfish, tuna, mahi and wahoo, and I’m sure they’re going to find some.  In the meantime, there has been some decent fishing in the back bay despite the dirty water.

Big Bird Cropper and Shawn Flaherty had a great day dredging Stretch lures and casting Roy Rigs at the route 50 bridge.  Bird and Shawn had a two man limit of both rockfish and bluefish on today’s trip.

Rich Daiker reported not so clean water conditions, but he was still able to put three keeper flounder in the cooler and catch and release a bunch of schoolie sized rockfish.

Fenwick Tackle reported that the Church family had a nice day of flounder fishing in the Thorofare this week.

