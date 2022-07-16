Decent Tuna Bite For Some

By Scott Lenox

Get outfitted with the Angler’s Advantage at Atlantic Tackle!

We had some pretty wicked thunderstorms with rain roll through this morning, but after that it was just some clouds and a little breeze. It was plenty nice enough to get out on the ocean where there was some decent tuna fishing for some.

Captain Ron Callis of the Turnin’ Fins had a great day of tuna fishing with six fish out of nine bites.

Rod Taylor of the Tuna and Tiaras Tournament caught and released the first sailfish of the season today while fishing with Captain Anthony Pino and crew.

The Babikow clan had a nice day of tuna chunking on the Hot Dog today putting three fish in the boat before heading to Pure Lure for some quality clothing.

This nice keeper flounder was caught on board the Miss Ocean City out of the OC Commercial Harbor.

Rich Daiker used a live spot at the route 50 bridge to land this 30″ keeper rockfish.

Captain Chris Mizurak of the Angler had to hop around a bit today, but he still found some good fish with some flounder up to 4 pounds.

Captain Monty Hawkins of the Morning Star reported fishing “wasn’t all that”, but did send folks home with some dinner.

Departed into a kind sea. Not quite millpond calm. Close though. Perhaps the ocean had been knocked flat by morning downpours. Having moved offshore, rain was no issue in our travel window. Left us alone most of the day too.

Ms Taylor and young Jayden dropped a super sweet mini-pipe unit and twenty blocks at Dr. Al Berger’s Reef. The pipe is made of terracotta and was donated by York Building Products after it was taken off inventory. Here off the coast we’ll grow corals and such, but we could re-reef the Chesapeake’s oysters using kayaks to deploy such material.

Will we have that much sense?

You know not.

But, ever so slowly, the Chesapeake is getting new hardbottom atop which oysters can grow – are – from many reef programs.

Dern few folks are aware our ocean has turned green. Fewer people still associate over a century of oyster depletion with the Mid-Atlantic’s becoming green. Going on fifty years now; it was only in the last decade that progress was made with oyster bar/reef restoration. There have been amazing successes, especially Maryland’s Harris Creek site, because they ran out of shell and began using limestone rock. The limestone was shipped by train from Florida. It happened to be fossilized oyster. Looked like super-thick oyster shells.

Any rock will work. They’re using granite too. Fossilized shell is fantastic.

We know how to make productive oyster reefs – just need a broad footprint and an industrial pace to restore ocean water quality. I’d about swear the repair has begun.

Fisheries productions too would skyrocket atop our most complex estuarine habitats if restored. For us on the coast—as far downstream from oyster bars as possible—returning marlin to their historic nearshore feeding grounds would be our greatest benefit from oyster restoration.

And, yes, I truly believe if the government said, “Hey, you kayakers, canoes & small fishing boats; get some of this terracotta pipe—even flower pots—and toss it overboard here, here, & here.” Oysters would grow just fine. From there reef will grow. A live reef grows up more than out. Because these small pieces are three dimensional—natural spat could attach inside as well as around. It creates far more surface area than shell which, of course, lays flat and traps oyster killing silt.

Seriously – kayaks & canoes could accelerate oyster restoration enormously.

Getting permission? Easier to move Mt Everest I expect.

Fishing wasn’t all that. Wasn’t awful either. Cesar took the pool in fine style – a dandy. Some guy on the bow caught pretty well. Just short of double digits. Had two keeper flounder too. Gave em to the captain.. Hot pan at the ready; I’m looking forward to my first fluke of the season.

Last stop of the day was rudely interrupted by close lightning. Real close. Marking fish like crazy – only lightning all day and it formed right on us.

No question of it: time to go. Sure wish I’d had a few more stops but I know what it’s like when electricity creates new circuitry with a boat’s handrails.

Cheers

Monty

Shooters on board Dusk to Dawn Bowfishing with Captain Marc Spagnola are having a good time with rays, snakeheads, gar and more both day and night.

New Back Deck Fishing Report is out on our YouTube!